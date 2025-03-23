CCTV footage captured the woman with her miniature schnauzer Tywinn at Orlando International Airport before she allegedly drowned the dog. Photo / Orlando Police Department

An American woman has reportedly been charged with aggravated animal abuse in Florida after she drowned her pet dog in an airport bathroom before boarding an international flight out of the United States.

The woman, identified as Alison Agatha Lawrence, 57, was arrested in Lake County on March 18, more than three months since the felony was committed, various media outlets reported. She has been released on a bail of US$5000 ($8,728).

The Orlando Police Department’s arrest affidavit described the woman’s act – said to be motivated by a paperwork issue that prevented her dog from leaving – as “intentional and resulted in a cruel and unnecessary death” of her 9-year-old miniature schnauzer Tywinn.

US media reported an investigation into the pet dog’s death began in December 2024, when a janitor at Orlando International Airport discovered the miniature schnauzer’s body had been placed in a rubbish bag in a bathroom stall.

Before it came to light, the janitor reportedly saw the woman cleaning up dog food and water from the ground in the bathroom, but was rushed away to attend a clean-up emergency.