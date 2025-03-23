Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel news
Updated

US woman reportedly drowned pet dog in airport bathroom after it was prevented from boarding flight

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

CCTV footage captured the woman with her miniature schnauzer Tywinn at Orlando International Airport before she allegedly drowned the dog. Photo / Orlando Police Department

CCTV footage captured the woman with her miniature schnauzer Tywinn at Orlando International Airport before she allegedly drowned the dog. Photo / Orlando Police Department

An American woman has reportedly been charged with aggravated animal abuse in Florida after she drowned her pet dog in an airport bathroom before boarding an international flight out of the United States.

The woman, identified as Alison Agatha Lawrence, 57, was arrested in Lake County on March 18, more than three months since the felony was committed, various media outlets reported. She has been released on a bail of US$5000 ($8,728).

The Orlando Police Department’s arrest affidavit described the woman’s act – said to be motivated by a paperwork issue that prevented her dog from leaving – as “intentional and resulted in a cruel and unnecessary death” of her 9-year-old miniature schnauzer Tywinn.

US media reported an investigation into the pet dog’s death began in December 2024, when a janitor at Orlando International Airport discovered the miniature schnauzer’s body had been placed in a rubbish bag in a bathroom stall.

Before it came to light, the janitor reportedly saw the woman cleaning up dog food and water from the ground in the bathroom, but was rushed away to attend a clean-up emergency.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Upon returning 20 minutes later, she found Tywinn’s body in the bathroom rubbish bag. Investigators said the miniature schnauzer’s accessories – which included a collar, companion vest, travel bag, rabies tag and a tag with the woman’s contact details – were subsequently discovered.

Tywinn's collar and tags were found in the bathroom rubbish bin alongside his body. Photo / Orlando Police Department
Tywinn's collar and tags were found in the bathroom rubbish bin alongside his body. Photo / Orlando Police Department

CCTV footage revealed the woman had spoken to a Latam Airlines staff member for 15 minutes with Tywinn by her side. She then made her way towards the bathroom, leaving less than 20 minutes later without the dog.

According to investigators, the woman did not have the appropriate paperwork to bring her dog aboard the plane.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The US Department of Agriculture says that any dog travelling to Colombia from the US is required to carry a rabies vaccination certificate and veterinarian-issued health certificate.

Following the crime, the woman was captured exiting the terminal building for a short time, before re-entering and making her way through security.

She eventually boarded the international flight to Bogota, Colombia, before flying to Ecuador, US Customs and Border Protection confirmed.

Save

Latest from Travel news

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel news