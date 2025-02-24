Seeming to realise that he now faced the full force of Thai justice and a possible life sentence, Wharton’s flailing intensified and he screamed for help and slapped his own chest as onlookers filmed the February 18 incident.
His legs thrust into the air and his stomach protruding from the bottom of his shirt, he yelled he was going to die before he was arrested and taken into custody.
Major Akkarapon Akkraphon, immigration checkpoint inspector at the airport, said: “We charged the tourist with importing a Category II narcotic into the country and illegally possessing it. He was handed over to the inquiry officer of the Sakhu police station for legal action.”
Anyone importing, producing, or exporting a Category II drug faces a jail sentence in Thailand, with some offenders facing life behind bars in the country’s notorious penal system.