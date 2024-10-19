Also in the report are “Detour Destinations” a trend that sees travellers detouring to new, less-crowded destinations, and “Goods Getaways”, which relates to the joy of frequenting local supermarkets and grocery stores for foods unavailable at home. Also predicted is more “Set-Jetting” and booking trips seen on social feeds via “One Click Trips” - now available via Expedia’s Travel Shops in the UK and US, with more countries expected to join in 2025. expedia.co.nz/unpack-travel-trends

READ MORE: In the spirit of JOMO, Greg Bruce and his family head off to Waiheke Island

A luxury retreat is waiting for you in Ireland. Photo / 123rf

Ocean Swim Fiji returns in May 2025

Ocean Swim Fiji is back for its sixth event from May 19-23, 2025, offering a one-of-a-kind tropical swimcation that blends luxury and adventure. Over four nights and five unforgettable days, participants will enjoy three stunning ocean swims, including the much-anticipated new swim around Tivua Island.

What makes Ocean Swim Fiji truly special is its inclusivity; swimmers of all abilities can take part, swimming over vibrant coral reefs teeming with sea life. With activities for both swimmers and supporters, attendees can expect warm Fijian hospitality, beachfront meals, and plenty of downtime to soak up paradise.

As if you needed any more reasons to combine your love for swimming with a dream island holiday, you’ll even get to swim alongside popular TVNZ presenter Wendy Petrie and internet sensation Jordan Watson - AKA “How to Dad”.

With the event limited to just 200 people, book one of 40 remaining spots at oceanswimfiji.com

Swim with a community of swimmers in Fiji. Photo / Mark Tantrum

Your Bora Bora dream holiday just got grander

The Westin Bora Bora Resort & Spa has recently opened its doors in the beautiful Islands of Tahiti, blending Bora Bora’s clear blue waters with a majestic Mount Otemanu backdrop. The new resort offers 128 overwater bungalows and 14 beach villas, 6 bars and restaurants, a saltwater swimming pool, a private beach, a spa and a fitness studio. Remaining from the former Le Meridien property is the Eco Centre and turtle sanctuary with resident marine biologists teaching guests about the marine life of The Islands of Tahiti. Explore Bora Bora three ways with Westin’s excursions: by air through helicopter or skydiving; by sea through a private cruise, scuba diving, or whale watching; or by land via a 4x4 safari adventure. marriott.com/en-us/hotels/bobwi-the-westin-bora-bora-resort-and-spa/overview

The Westin Bora Bora Resort & Spa is inviting tourists to a luxury getaway.

New eco tents at Cygnet Bay Pearl Farm

Cygnet Bay Pearl Farm is embracing eco-conscious tourism with the addition of 12 new eco-friendly tents, located on the Dampier Peninsula, 200km north of Broome / Rubibi in the Kimberley, Western Australia. The farm offers two tent styles: family tents that sleep up to four guests with a queen bed and bunk beds, and single tents with queen beds. Designed to blend seamlessly with their surroundings, the tents provide guests with a sustainable and comfortable stay - equipped with a fan and a private ensuite for extra comfort.

A short walk leads guests to the Homestead Restaurant, an infinity pool, and the pearl gallery, ensuring a well-rounded stay. With 2WD accessibility, the farm offers a convenient starting point to explore the breathtaking colours and landscapes of the Dampier Peninsula while treading lightly on the environment. cygnetbaypearlfarm.com.au

Eco tents at Cygnet Bay Pearl Farm.

Vampires at the Auckland Museum

Blood is a vital source of life for humans, and an abundant food source for an astounding 30,000 species across the globe, including birds, mammals, fish, insects, leeches, and flatworms. Bloodsucking animals have captured the human imagination for centuries. Now, in a unique exhibition that blends science, history and pop culture all in one, Auckland Museum is putting the spotlight on nature’s vampires with its new exhibit, Bloodsuckers Legends to Leeches, open from December 9, 2024 to April 27, 2025. The exhibition will bring the myths and beliefs surrounding bloodthirsty beasts to life, covering the rich history of its use in medicine to the history of vampire hunting. By showcasing over 200 unique objects, including wet, mounted, and taxidermy specimens, 17th-19th century bloodletting instruments, and 20th-century pop culture artefacts, visitors will discover how to identify, avoid, and heal bites from blood-feeding organisms. aucklandmuseum.com

Bloodsucking organisms in Auckland Museum's newest exhibit: Bloodsuckers: Legends to Leeches.







