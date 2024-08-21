Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel / Travel news

‘The demand is unstoppable’: Can Barcelona survive mass tourism?

By Lisa Abend
New York Times·
13 mins to read
The Boqueria market on Las Ramblas, once a place where residents and chefs shopped leisurely for raw ingredients, has become one of the most packed tourist sites in Barcelona. Photo / Maria Contreras Coll, The New York Times

The Boqueria market on Las Ramblas, once a place where residents and chefs shopped leisurely for raw ingredients, has become one of the most packed tourist sites in Barcelona. Photo / Maria Contreras Coll, The New York Times

Thousands of local protesters in the Spanish city have denounced overtourism. With more crowds expected for the America’s Cup, The New York Times visited the areas where tensions are highest.

On a steamy August evening,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Travel news

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel news