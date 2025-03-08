“He got more agitated and more agitated and I thought, ‘Jeez, this is funny,’” Clark told Australian current affairs show, The Project.

“I looked up and within a second I saw a barrel of a shotgun and I thought [to] myself, ‘That ain’t a tool that should be on a plane.’

“Then I saw it toward her chest and so I thought, ‘Well, I’ve got to do something,’” Clark said.

The incident took place at Melbourne's Avalon Airport on March 6. Photo / Getty Images

He told ABC Radio Melbourne he pushed the flight attendant out of the way before grabbing the gun and trying to throw it down the plane stairs, while holding onto the boy until police came.

“He had other apparatus on him, so yeah, I didn’t know what his full intention was but it looked like he was trying to get into the cockpit actually,” he said.

When asked what was going through his mind, Clark, who runs a sheep shearing business in Moama, New South Wales, and is also reported to be a former boxer, said: “You don’t think, you act”.

“I was quietly confident I could handle him.You’ve just got to do what you’ve got to do.”

The 17-year-old has been charged with eight offences including unlawfully taking control of an aircraft, endangering aircraft safety, carrying dangerous goods on a plane, a bomb hoax, possessing a firearm, and traffic-related offenses, Victoria police said in a statement.

Police also found two bags and a vehicle allegedly belonging to the boy and said it was fortunate that “no one was physically injured”. The teen has not been named, in accordance with Australian law, and has been remanded in custody before appearing at a children’s court at a later date.

There is no legal right to gun ownership in Australia, and the Government requires individual shooters and each firearm to have a licence.

Those aged under-18 in Victoria can get a junior licence but must meet a range of criteria and undertake safety training.

Firearms and other weapons are banned from being taken on planes in carry on luggage, including replicas or imitation weapons.

Jetstar officials said they were "sincerely grateful to the customers who assisted our crew to safely manage the situation”.

While there have been violent attacks in Australia in recent years, including one in which six people were killed at a shopping centre in Sydney’s Bondi in 2024, mass shootings are rare after an overhaul of the country’s gun laws in 1996 following the Port Arthur massacre in Tasmania that killed 35 people.

Victoria police superintendent Michael Reid told local media he credited the passengers with restraining the teen during what would have been a “terrifying” moment.

“Victoria police really commend the bravery of those passengers who were able to overpower that male,” Reid said, according to the Associated Press.

The airport was shut down on Thursday and Clark’s flight was rebooked for Friday morning. Clark received a round of applause from Jetstar staff for his efforts when he landed at Sydney airport on Friday, video on ABC News showed.

Avalon Airport’s chief executive, Ari Suss, said Clark would be offered “free flights for life” from the airport for his bravery.

“He is a hero. I told Barry he changed the course of history with what he did. I believe one of the Jetstar pilots also showed immense bravery,” he told ABC News.

Suss also said his team would work with Victoria police on the investigation and to increase security.

Jetstar said in a statement it was working with authorities