Tropical Cyclone Alfred domestic flight updates

Several major Australian airlines have announced a flexible booking policy for travellers planning to fly on their service. All of them recommend travellers continue to check flight details for updates.

Virgin Australia

“We understand people may no longer wish to fly to or from areas which may be impacted by Tropical Cyclone Alfred, so we are making it easier for guests to change their travel plans,” Virgin Australia said in a statement.

Guests travelling on Virgin Australia services to or from Ballina, Brisbane, Bundaberg, Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast airports from Tuesday, March 4 to Saturday, March 8, 2025 inclusive can choose to move their flight to a new date within 14 days from the original departure date, subject to availability.

The alternative option is to cancel and request a travel credit by contacting their Guest Contact Centre or a travel agent.

Both options are free of charge, but the original ticket must be issued on or before March 3.

Qantas

Our dedicated meteorology and operational teams are closely monitoring Tropical Cyclone Alfred.



Travellers who have booked flights to or from Ballina, Brisbane, Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, Gold Coast and Maroochydore on or prior to March 3, for travel between March 4 and 9, 2025, are eligible for Qantas’ flexible policy.

The airline is offering a travel credit or date change, up to 14 days from the original date of travel, subject to availability, for customers who want to change their booking or no longer wish to travel.

Booking changes can be made through the Qantas website, by calling the airline or contacting your travel agent.

“If your flight is impacted, we’ll notify you by SMS using the number provided in your booking. You can also check your flight details through the Qantas App or via Manage Booking online,” the airline said in a statement.

Jetstar

People booked to fly out of Sunshine Coast (Maroochydore), Hervey Bay, Brisbane, Gold Coast (Coolangatta), and Ballina Byron Bay airports, between March 4 and 6, are eligible for Jetstar’s offer.

It includes a free date change up to seven days from the original travel date or a voucher to the value of untravelled flights.

The airline said in a statement that it was “closely monitoring the progression” of the severe weather event and would contact customers directly if their flight is disrupted.

Airservices Australia

Airservices Australia said it was working closely with industry stakeholders to prepare for Alfred to safeguard both passenger and employee safety, and minimise disruption.

“While airspace is not generally closed in response to weather conditions, airlines may decide not to fly in adverse conditions and airports can elect to close,” Airservices said in a statement.

“Decisions on whether to cancel flights are a matter for airlines, and passengers with travel plans over coming days are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline.

“There is also potential for airborne and ground delays if Airservices’ capacity is reduced due to staff or facilities becoming unavailable as a result of weather impacts.”

Airservices said contingency plans and emergency operational assets were in place, including backup power supplies, to help provide necessary support to Australia’s aviation sector throughout the coming days.

“Should emergency services require ongoing access, Airservices will look to support these requirements.”