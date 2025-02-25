Advertisement
Home / Talanoa

Tropical depression near Vanuatu intensifies to Cyclone Seru

RNZ
C: Pope Francis battles illness, childcare centres attendance rises and “outdated laws need to be looked at”.

By RNZ Pacific

A tropical depression to the east of Vanuatu has intensified and been named Seru, the Fiji weather office has confirmed.

Cyclone forecasters at the Fiji Metservice have confirmed to RNZ Pacific that the system is expected to intensify into a category 2 overnight.

It is forecast to pass down the eastern side of Vanuatu, before curling to the southeast, passing to the far south of Fiji.

Meanwhile, the Fiji MetService has cancelled the tropical cyclone warning for Cyclone Rae as it moves away from Fiji.

Strong to gale force winds have impacted northern and eastern parts of the group.

Fiji police have been assisting in storm-affected areas.

Tonga Metservice still have active warnings for Cyclone Rae which is still a category 2 system in place for their southern Islands.

