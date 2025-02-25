Tropical depression near Vanuatu intensifies to Cyclone Seru

C: Pope Francis battles illness, childcare centres attendance rises and “outdated laws need to be looked at”.

By RNZ Pacific

A tropical depression to the east of Vanuatu has intensified and been named Seru, the Fiji weather office has confirmed.

Cyclone forecasters at the Fiji Metservice have confirmed to RNZ Pacific that the system is expected to intensify into a category 2 overnight.

It is forecast to pass down the eastern side of Vanuatu, before curling to the southeast, passing to the far south of Fiji.

Meanwhile, the Fiji MetService has cancelled the tropical cyclone warning for Cyclone Rae as it moves away from Fiji.