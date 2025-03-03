Southeast Queensland residents and northeastern NSW coastal communities between Tewantin and Grafton have been warned to brace for damaging wind gusts up to 120km/h as early as Wednesday.

Cyclone Alfred is tipped to make landfall in Brisbane by about 4am Friday. Photo / Bureau of Meteorology

Heavy rainfall is also forecast for the areas, with a warning for “dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding” issued for near and south of the cyclone’s centre from Thursday into Friday.

The Bureau warns TC Alfred’s intensity may fluctuate in the coming days, but is expected to be a category two system when it crosses the southeast Queensland coast.

Energex regional field delivery general manager Kev Lavender said residents of southeast Queensland should prepare to go three days without power, however, it was too early to predict what the exact impacts would be, according to The Courier Mail.

“We are ready to respond to any impacts from severe weather when it is safe to do so. Gale-force winds and floods can cause extensive damage to the electricity network, so be prepared for extended power outages,” the Energex website stated.

Island residents risk being cut off

Residents of North Stradbroke Island and Moreton Bay Island could be cut off from the mainland as ferry services are brought to a standstill, with many needing to urgently decide whether to stay or evacuate.

Multiple ferries will run final services on Tuesday, with Amity Trader to take off from Victoria Point at 11am and Coochie at 6.45pm, marking the last ferry until potentially Friday “depending on weather conditions”.

The Straddie Flyer will also run restricted services on Wednesday, while Southern Moreton Bay Island ferries may be cancelled on Wednesday, The Courier Mail reported.

SeaLink Bay Islands indicated services may also operate on a reduced schedule on Tuesday, however services may be further affected on Wednesday and Thursday as the cyclone is forecast to hit Brisbane.

“We strongly advise postponing non-essential travel,” SeaLink Bay Islands posted to Facebook on Monday evening.

Abnormally high tides on the coast between Sandy Cape and Yamba were forecast until at least Friday, with “significant beach erosion” due to damaging surf also a concern for open beaches between Sandy Cape and Yamba.

Multiple flood watches have been issued for catchments and rivers across both states.

Residents warned of potentially “significant damage to properties”

Property and trees may be damaged as the cyclone gets closer.

“Importantly, these damaging to destructive winds will be sustained over quite a long period of time, and so that will mean that we could see quite significant damage to properties and also trees,” How said.

Residents are also being warned of potentially widespread and dangerous flash flooding and strong winds into Friday.

Beaches being ‘eaten away’

Flood watches were issued for areas across southeast Queensland and northeast NSW, with rainfall totals of up to 400mm expected in some areas.

How said widespread moderate to major flooding was expected for Queensland’s southeast, but also particularly in NSW.

“We still do have those very powerful easterly waves coming through, combining with high tides, and that’s causing quite significant and severe coastal erosion and causing a lot of those beaches to be eaten away.”

Shelves stripped bare as panic buying sets in

Supermarket shelves were stripped bare on Monday evening, with water selling out across multiple Queensland suburbs, the Courier-Mail reported.

Other essentials including milk and bread were also running low, with Queensland Premier David Crisafulli saying supermarkets were told to “restock the shelves as much as you can”.

He said Queenslanders should prepare to be without power and stock up on water, spare batteries and phone chargers.

“There is no harm in preparing and then not needing it,” Crisafulli said.

“The harm is in not doing the work and – then when things become in a perilous situation if it gets to it – not being ready.

“So just do the little things, if you do the little things people will get through it.”

Residents scramble for sandbags

NSW SES Commissioner Mike Wassing on Monday urged locals to be prepared by cleaning up and removing loose items from around homes.

“We will be experiencing those high winds, heavy rainfall and the significant surf, irrespective of that location of crossing – practical things beyond the cleaning up of loose items around your home, if you need to be doing some sandbagging, now’s the time to do that,” Wassing said.

More than 70,000 sandbags were collected from Brisbane City Council alone on Monday, with the council reporting “unprecedented demand” had made the items temporarily unavailable into the evening.

However, the council moved to a 24-hour sandbag production and would activate temporary sandbag sites across the city from Tuesday.

Gold Coast City Council opened three collection sites on Monday, however high demand prompted the opening of “DIY sandbag sites” from 8am Tuesday, meaning residents will need to fill sandbags with their own shovels.

NSW warned to brace for powerful swells, waves and extreme winds

Bureau of Meteorology hazard preparedness manager Steven Bernasconi on Wednesday said NSW was forecast to experience gale-force winds within 24 and 48 hours as a result of the cyclone.

He said “large and powerful swells and waves” had already been recorded on NSW’s northeast corner on Monday, with abnormally high tides expected on Tuesday.

He said there would be abnormally high tides and rainfall should increase into Wednesday evening, with the potential for “locally intense falls” moving into Thursday and Friday.

“Extreme winds” of 100km/h are expected towards Thursday and Friday, with waves in the southeast to potentially reach 8m and other offshore waves up to 15m.

The tropical cyclone watch spans from Sandy Cape down to the Coffs Harbour region in NSW, however, Bernasconi declined to say whether metro areas of NSW would also be affected by the weather event.

“That’s the current watch area for the tropical cyclone and its impacts,” Bernasconi said.

“There’ll be rain elsewhere, of course, and there’ll be wind elsewhere, but that’s the focus area.”

“Prepare for the worst”: Minns

NSW Premier Chris Minns urged people to listen to emergency communications and not to put themselves or volunteer rescue workers at risk by not driving through floodwaters.

“We hope for the best, but we prepare for the worst,” Minns said on Today.

Just days on from the three-year anniversary of the Lismore floods Minns said this cyclone warning “brings back all the worst horrors of 2022”.

He said Lismore was “incredibly resilient”.

“But obviously it takes a big mental toll, so we’re thinking of those communities,” Minns said.

“We will rebuild with them the day after the storm has been completed, but we just ask everyone to be alert, be prepared.

“The best government in the world, the best-placed government in the world, the best prepared emergency services can’t cover everything all the time, and we really rely on the community to get prepared for the worst case scenario.

“So please, please be alert to the latest circumstances and keep the communications up.”



