In January, the couple were forced to change their Nelson to Auckland flights when Qatar’s Auckland flight was changed from 3pm to 1.15pm. Parlane requested Qatar reimburse the $128 change fee but Qatar fairly declined as it was a separate airline and booking.

Adrian Parlane and his partner had initially booked to travel in 2019. Photo / Supplied

Four months later, they headed off on their trip. All flights went smoothly until the final leg from Barcelona to Malaga.

“We turned up to the check-in and the Vueling guy said, ‘Well, you owe us some money and you’re not getting on the plane unless you pay it,’” said Parlane, who explained the budget Spanish airline was operating the codeshare flight. The airline demanded they pay €540.82 ($969).

Since their last flight arrived late, the couple were pressed for time but Parlane had no clue what the fee was for, as he and his partner both had fully paid tickets in hand for the final leg. The desk agent allegedly didn’t know either and said they needed to contact Qatar Airways.

With a 10-day tour booked in Andalusia, the couple had no choice but to pay the fee to get on the plane.

On May 22, Parlane lodged a formal complaint asking Qatar why they were charged an additional $969. After hearing nothing back for 17 days, Parlane replied to the customer service email he received in May about the declined reimbursement. Five weeks later, having still heard nothing, he followed up again.

It had been five months without resolution when Parlane contacted the Herald on October 14.

“It’s just the fact that they won’t even answer the question is the most frustrating thing,” said Parlane, who wouldn’t have minded the charge if there was a rational explanation for it.

“One does not get answers from Qatar,” he added.

Several hours after Herald contacted Qatar for comment, Parlane received an email from the airline saying they were investigating his complaint. This morning, Parlane received a letter apologising for the incident and confirmation they would be repaid.

The email, seen by Herald, said the issue was because their flight from Doha to Barcelona was disrupted so they missed their onward flight to Malaga.

“Our record indicate that our reservations team had rebooked both of you on the next flight from Barcelona to Malaga,” the email stated. The booking/ticket was not revalidated so they were charged again, it explained.

Parlane described this reason as “weird” because their Doha-Barcelona flight was a little late but they still caught all the flights they were initially booked on.

He was asked to sign a release and discharge document. By signing, he agreed that by receiving the money owed, he would “irrevocably and forever release and discharge Qatar Airways Company QCSC, its Directors, Officers, Employees and agents from and against any and all claims, actions, demands, expenses and costs (including legal expenses and costs) now or in the future” related to the complaint.

The email concluded by apologising again for the inconvenience caused and hoped the next flights would “be under more pleasant circumstances”.

Qatar Airways chose not to provide further comment to Herald.