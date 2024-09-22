A Delta Air Lines spokesperson told the Daily Mail the memo aimed to make the guidelines “more specific” for potential hires.

“In the interest of transparency and clarity for all prospective candidates we are encouraging people to ‘dress for success’ and give a great first impression as they aspire to join the flight attendant ranks,” the spokesperson said.

Due to the amount of time flight attendants spend with customers, they are “the face” of the airline, the memo states. As a result, “the customer service experience begins the moment a Flight Attendant puts on their uniform”.

Other sections of the memo state that flight attendants’ hair must be a “natural-looking” colour with “no stark highlights”. Hair below the shoulder must be “pulled completely back and secured away from the eyes” while hair beyond the middle of the back must be pinned up.

Nailpolish can be worn but neon colours, multi-colour, adornments, glitter, hand-painted designs or airbrushed nails are banned. Plus, if you chip your nail polish during the flight, you’ll need to fix it quickly as it’s against regulations.

“Nails must be clean, neat, trimmed and, if polished, chip-free” the memo states.

If you’re inked up, you can still apply to be a flight attendant but tattoos must always be covered and not with a bandage.

You can have one nose piercing if it’s a gold, silver, white pearl or clear diamond-like stud and two earrings per ear, but they cannot be hoops or earrings “larger than the size of a dime”.

During interview day, three specific behaviours and items were also not permitted; profanity, chewing gum and the use of phones or earbuds.

The airline also stated it would work with applicants who may need to alter the dress code or requirements due to religious beliefs or practices unless it causes a safety hazard or other undue burden on the company.

Delta Air Lines is certainly not the only airline to have detailed and strict appearance guidelines for staff. Qatar is reported to have a grooming and appearance book 64 pages long and has social media posting regulations staff must follow when in uniform.

In 2023, a Virgin Australia flight attendant claimed nose piercings were banned and only specific types of earrings were permitted. The same year, the airline won an appeal against a flight crew member who was dismissed after several warnings for coming to work with messy hair, no makeup and chipped nails.

Meanwhile, Emirates flight attendants must wear a watch at all times and wear crew pyjamas when sleeping or on break during the flight.