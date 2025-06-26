Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel news

Qatar Airways CEO details crisis after Iran missile strikes disrupt flights

Stephanie Holmes
By
Editor - Lifestyle Brands·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Iran strikes back at the US by firing missiles at its air base in Qatar. Herald NOW checks in with a Kiwi journalist live from Doha.

Qatar Airways Group’s chief executive has released an open letter, explaining what happened behind the scenes when the airline was forced to divert and cancel flights due to Iranian missile strikes on US military bases, with more than 20,000 passengers directly affected.

Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer called the event an

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Travel news

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel news