Qantas sale offers discounted return flights for Kiwis to Australia’s top destinations

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The Qantas Australia Sale runs until 11.59pm on Monday, March 24. Photo / Qantas

Australia’s premier airline is hoping to tempt Kiwis across the Tasman and into the Outback with discounts on “hundreds of thousands of flights”.

Qantas, Australia’s flag carrier and largest airline, has launched a huge sale on “hundreds of thousands of tickets” between Australia and New Zealand, targeting Kiwis looking for their next holiday across the ditch.

Beginning today, the Qantas Australia Sale gives New Zealanders the chance to fly to destinations across the continent at prices too cheap to ignore, with tickets available until 11.59pm on Monday, March 24, unless sold out prior.

From the buzzing urban jungle of Melbourne and the idyllic beaches of Sydney to the Queensland hotspots of Cairns, Townsville and Mackay, the sale boasts discounted fares on many of Australia’s top destinations.

The Qantas sale is specifically intended for Kiwis eyeing up a vacation, with discounted fares only available for flights that include a return trip home to Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch.

The airline is also championing flexibility with its sale: travel dates are available for different routes throughout the school holidays, spring, and right through to 2026 until they’re gone.

The sale covers dozens of popular routes between New Zealand and Australia. Photo / Qantas
The sale covers an overall travel period of April 29, 2025 to February 28, 2026, although available dates vary depending on the route.

Full terms and condition for the Qantas Australia Sale can be found on the Qantas website.

Qantas Australia Sale

Example fares for the Qantas Australia Sale include:

Economy Return

  • Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch to Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane from $569
  • Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch to Adelaide from $689
  • Auckland to Hobart from $699
  • Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch to Perth from $1,139

Business Return

  • Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch to Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane from $1,399
  • Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch to Hamilton Island from $1,669
  • Auckland to Darwin from $1,999
  • Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch to Cairns from $2,199

For more, head to Qantas.com/nz

