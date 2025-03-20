The Qantas Australia Sale runs until 11.59pm on Monday, March 24. Photo / Qantas

Australia’s premier airline is hoping to tempt Kiwis across the Tasman and into the Outback with discounts on “hundreds of thousands of flights”.

Qantas, Australia’s flag carrier and largest airline, has launched a huge sale on “hundreds of thousands of tickets” between Australia and New Zealand, targeting Kiwis looking for their next holiday across the ditch.

Beginning today, the Qantas Australia Sale gives New Zealanders the chance to fly to destinations across the continent at prices too cheap to ignore, with tickets available until 11.59pm on Monday, March 24, unless sold out prior.

From the buzzing urban jungle of Melbourne and the idyllic beaches of Sydney to the Queensland hotspots of Cairns, Townsville and Mackay, the sale boasts discounted fares on many of Australia’s top destinations.

The Qantas sale is specifically intended for Kiwis eyeing up a vacation, with discounted fares only available for flights that include a return trip home to Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch.