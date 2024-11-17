The hamsters ran wild for several days in the aircraft. Photo / 123rf

A plane was reportedly grounded for five days after 132 hamsters escaped their cages and caused havoc on the aircraft in Portugal last week.

The TAP Air Portugal flight departed Lisbon on Wednesday, November 13, and later arrived at Ponta Delgada on Sao Miguel Island, in the Azores archipelago.

The Airbus 320 held a shipment of ferrets, several birds and 132 hamsters meant for a local pet shop, reported a Portugal newspaper Correio da Manha.

Two hours later, the aircraft landed and baggage handlers opened up the cargo hold to unload the items. They spotted a hamster running loose and soon discovered the cages had been damaged. All 132 hamsters were running free around the hold.

Sources within the airline told Correio da Manha the animals were turned away from a previous flight because the transport boxes did not meet compliance standards but were accepted on the following flight.