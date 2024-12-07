Man’s brutal comeback to rude passenger goes viral

A man sharing his witty retort to a fellow rude flyer on social media has gone viral.
On November 24, Reddit user u/FlacidPasta turned to the social media platform to share an awkward moment he had on a flight he took from New Orleans to Atlanta after a work trip ended.
The man, who did not reveal his name, explained on the subreddit r/traumatizethemback that he took the middle seat. Five minutes after take-off, a woman sitting in the aisle seat next to him appeared visibly aggrieved.
The woman, who the Redditor referred to as “Karen” – a pejorative slang term for an obnoxious and entitled woman – became “real restless, squirming and sighing and rolling her eyes and scoffing”.
“It was clear it was because I was using the armrest between us,” the man wrote in his post, which has clocked more than 28,000 upvotes.