Home / Travel news

Jetstar launches sale on international and domestic fares

Varsha Anjali
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Jetstar is aiming to lure more customers with yet another promotion.

Jetstar has announced it is discounting more than 50,000 one-way fares for a few days only.

Club Jetstar members will have a 12-hour exclusive early access to the sale, starting at midday today.

The sale will then open to the public at midnight tonight and end on Monday, 17 March, unless tickets sell out earlier.

“We’re focused on offering low-cost travel options both within New Zealand and internationally,” said Jetstar New Zealand boss Shelley Musk.

“Jetstar New Zealand continues to be focused on our operational reliability, reinforcing our position as the low-fares leader that Kiwis can rely on.”

Customers keen on travelling around New Zealand will be able to pick up a one-way flight from Auckland to Wellington from $40, Christchurch to Wellington from $40, Auckland to Queenstown from $67, among other discounted domestic fares.

Discounted international fares include Auckland to Tokyo from $407, Auckland to Sydney from $165, and Auckland to Seoul from $330. Additional international destinations are Singapore, Bali, Rarotonga and several other cities in Australia.

The promotion comes two weeks after the budget carrier announced a Club Jetstar member-only sale which discounted 15,000 fares for 24 hours only.

On Valentine’s Day, Jetstar also launched an eight-hour sale on fares, saying that “a holiday could be cheaper than buying roses".

There has been strong competition between Jetstar, Air New Zealand and Qantas, with all three airlines announcing promotions this year.

On February 11, Qantas launched its first major sale in 2025 for New Zealand travellers, discounting airfares to 20 destinations across its international network.

In January, Air New Zealand launched one of its largest-ever sales, with more than 300,000 seats to international and domestic destinations discounted.

Jetstar’s sale does not include checked bags, and travel dates may be limited. Full terms and conditions of the promotion can be found on the Jetstar website.

Jetstar sale

Discounted domestic fares:

  • Auckland to Wellington from $40
  • Christchurch to Wellington from $40
  • Auckland to Christchurch from $45
  • Wellington to Queenstown from $45
  • Auckland to Dunedin from $59
  • Auckland to Queenstown from $67

Discounted international fares:

  • Hamilton to Sydney from $146
  • Hamilton to Gold Coast from $155
  • Auckland to Sydney from $165
  • Wellington to Gold Coast from $165
  • Auckland to Brisbane from $169
  • Auckland to Gold Coast from $169
  • Auckland to Rarotonga from $169
  • Christchurch to Gold Coast from $169
  • Dunedin to Gold Coast from $171
  • Auckland to Sunshine Coast from $176
  • Auckland to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $185
  • Christchurch to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $185
  • Queenstown to Gold Coast from $195
  • Christchurch to Cairns from $199
  • Queenstown to Sydney from $199
  • Queenstown to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $205
  • Christchurch to Singapore via Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $265
  • Christchurch to Bali (Denpasar) via Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $283
  • Auckland to Seoul (Incheon) via Brisbane from $330
  • Auckland to Tokyo (Narita) via Brisbane from $407
Save

