Customers keen on travelling around New Zealand will be able to pick up a one-way flight from Auckland to Wellington from $40, Christchurch to Wellington from $40, Auckland to Queenstown from $67, among other discounted domestic fares.
Discounted international fares include Auckland to Tokyo from $407, Auckland to Sydney from $165, and Auckland to Seoul from $330. Additional international destinations are Singapore, Bali, Rarotonga and several other cities in Australia.
The promotion comes two weeks after the budget carrier announced a Club Jetstar member-only sale which discounted 15,000 fares for 24 hours only.
On Valentine’s Day, Jetstar also launched an eight-hour sale on fares, saying that “a holiday could be cheaper than buying roses".
There has been strong competition between Jetstar, Air New Zealand and Qantas, with all three airlines announcing promotions this year.
On February 11, Qantas launched its first major sale in 2025 for New Zealand travellers, discounting airfares to 20 destinations across its international network.
In January, Air New Zealand launched one of its largest-ever sales, with more than 300,000 seats to international and domestic destinations discounted.
Jetstar’s sale does not include checked bags, and travel dates may be limited. Full terms and conditions of the promotion can be found on the Jetstar website.
Jetstar sale
Discounted domestic fares:
- Auckland to Wellington from $40
- Christchurch to Wellington from $40
- Auckland to Christchurch from $45
- Wellington to Queenstown from $45
- Auckland to Dunedin from $59
- Auckland to Queenstown from $67
Discounted international fares:
- Hamilton to Sydney from $146
- Hamilton to Gold Coast from $155
- Auckland to Sydney from $165
- Wellington to Gold Coast from $165
- Auckland to Brisbane from $169
- Auckland to Gold Coast from $169
- Auckland to Rarotonga from $169
- Christchurch to Gold Coast from $169
- Dunedin to Gold Coast from $171
- Auckland to Sunshine Coast from $176
- Auckland to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $185
- Christchurch to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $185
- Queenstown to Gold Coast from $195
- Christchurch to Cairns from $199
- Queenstown to Sydney from $199
- Queenstown to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $205
- Christchurch to Singapore via Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $265
- Christchurch to Bali (Denpasar) via Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $283
- Auckland to Seoul (Incheon) via Brisbane from $330
- Auckland to Tokyo (Narita) via Brisbane from $407