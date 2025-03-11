Jetstar is aiming to lure more customers with yet another promotion.

Jetstar has announced it is discounting more than 50,000 one-way fares for a few days only.

Club Jetstar members will have a 12-hour exclusive early access to the sale, starting at midday today.

The sale will then open to the public at midnight tonight and end on Monday, 17 March, unless tickets sell out earlier.

“We’re focused on offering low-cost travel options both within New Zealand and internationally,” said Jetstar New Zealand boss Shelley Musk.

“Jetstar New Zealand continues to be focused on our operational reliability, reinforcing our position as the low-fares leader that Kiwis can rely on.”