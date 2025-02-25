A Jetstar plane takes off out of Queenstown.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A Jetstar plane takes off out of Queenstown.

Jetstar has announced it will exclusively offer its Club Jetstar members more than 15,000 discounted sale fares – for 24 hours only.

The “Club Jetstar Member-only Sale” starts from midday today and ends tomorrow (Thursday February 27) at 11.59am, unless sold out prior.

Jetstar Members planning a hop across the ditch are in luck – the sale includes fares on several Australian destinations such as Sydney, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast and Brisbane, with certain fares as low as $125 for a one-way ticket.

For those staying closer to home, domestic fares start from as little as $30 one-way and include Auckland, Wellington, Queenstown and Christchurch.

Travel dates vary depending on the route but include late April to mid-September for domestic travel and early April to mid-December for international flights.