Home / Travel news

24 hours only: Jetstar launches Club Jetstar member-only sale

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A Jetstar plane takes off out of Queenstown.

Jetstar has announced it will exclusively offer its Club Jetstar members more than 15,000 discounted sale fares – for 24 hours only.

The “Club Jetstar Member-only Sale” starts from midday today and ends tomorrow (Thursday February 27) at 11.59am, unless sold out prior.

Jetstar Members planning a hop across the ditch are in luck – the sale includes fares on several Australian destinations such as Sydney, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast and Brisbane, with certain fares as low as $125 for a one-way ticket.

For those staying closer to home, domestic fares start from as little as $30 one-way and include Auckland, Wellington, Queenstown and Christchurch.

Travel dates vary depending on the route but include late April to mid-September for domestic travel and early April to mid-December for international flights.

Jetstar at Sydney Airport. Photo / Supplied
There are a couple of things to note before locking in your next trip – fares are only available online and prices given are one-way. Checked baggage is not included so you’ll need to add more luggage allowance, or check what carry-on luggage you’re permitted ahead of flying. Selected travel dates and conditions also apply.

While Club Jetstar already boasts over 400,000 members, it’s never too late to jump on the bandwagon. Simply sign up to become a Club Jetstar member on the Jetstar website when you next make a booking. Membership incurs an annual fee of $55.

Added perks of membership include early access to Jetstar sales and 20% off bags and seat selection, and if your future travel plans include a convoy, members can also share these benefits with up to four others – as long as you book together.

Full terms and conditions for both today’s sale and Club Jetstar membership can be found on the Jetstar website.

Club Jetstar member-only sale

Example fares for the Club Jetstar Member-only Sale include:

Domestic:

  • Auckland to Wellington from $30
  • Christchurch to Wellington from $30
  • Auckland to Queenstown from $64
  • Wellington to Queenstown from $42

International:

  • Hamilton to Sydney from $125
  • Auckland to Sunshine Coast from $155
  • Auckland to Gold Coast from $160
  • Christchurch to Gold Coast from $165
  • Auckland to Brisbane from $176
  • Christchurch to Cairns from $192

For more, head to Jetstar.com

Save

