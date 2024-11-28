The best Black Friday travel deals for Kiwis

booking.com

Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand is offering thousands of seats at a special rate through its Grab A Seat website, which has the airline’s lowest fares for domestic travel. These include one-way flights from Auckland to Wellington for $74 and Queenstown for $104. All deals through the website mean carry-on only.

grabaseat.co.nz

Travellers can also stock up on essential travel items and more through Air New Zealand’s Airpoints store, currently offering up to 40% off selected goods until 11.59pm on December 2.

airpointstore.co.nz

Fiji Airways

Escape to pristine beaches and island sun with Fiji Airways, which offers great Black Friday specials for travelling between New Zealand and Fiji. For those travelling LITE with just a carry-on bag, economy return fares start from $639 from Auckland to Nadi, and from $649 from both Christchurch and Wellington to Nadi.

The Pacific airline also offers great deals for travellers heading to the United States from New Zealand. Return fares from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch to Los Angeles or San Francisco start from $1299. Flights from the three NZ cities to Dallas, Texas start from $1599.

fijiairways.com

Jetstar

The Aussie budget airline has launched a Black Friday fare frenzy offering more than 85,000 one-way fares starting from $35 for domestic fares and from $130 for international fares until December 3. The deal covers 28 routes to popular destinations such as Australia, Rarotonga, Japan, Bali, Phuket, Singapore and Ho Chi Minh City. You’ll find bargains like Auckland to Wellington from $40 and Melbourne from $169.

jetstar.com

Eurail

Eurail’s “Journeys that Make a Difference” campaign is an alternative to Black Friday that will make you feel good about snagging a great deal. Get 25% off select passes from November 26 to December 18, and with every purchase, Eurail donates €5 ($9), up to a total of €100,000, to The Intrepid Foundation, supporting sustainable initiatives like Cooperativa Coraggio’s climate-smart agriculture and ReFOOD’s food waste rescue efforts. Travellers can also contribute directly, with donations matched by The Intrepid Foundation until December 31.

eurail.com

Disney Resorts

Klook’s Black Friday sale offers incredible deals for theme park lovers and South Korea enthusiasts. Scour the Klook website (a search engine website for global attraction tickets, tours and experiences) and enjoy up to 15% off multi-day tickets for Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, as well as 10% off two-day passes for Hong Kong Disneyland. For South Korea, save up to 77% on top attractions like Seoul’s Lotte World. On top of that, the platform is offering up to 77% off activities and experiences across South Korea, which is fast becoming a traveller favourite. The sale runs from November 29 to December 2, promising thrilling adventures at unbeatable prices. klook.com

Get two-day passes to Hong Kong Disneyland. Photo / 123rf

Globus

Globus’ Black Friday deals offer savings of up to $800 per couple on all 2025 tours worldwide, available until December 9.

Explore Europe with the European Sampler, a nine-day journey through the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland and France priced from $4529pp for an August 23 departure. This includes a canal cruise in Amsterdam, views of Germany’s Black Forest, exploring the Swiss Alps and much more.

For an African adventure, the 14-day Kenya & Tanzania Safari starts at $17,422pp, departing February 8. Experience seven national parks, bush meals and local culture in Karatu. globus.com.au

Intrepid

Prefer an immersive experience without the crowds? Intrepid Travel, which specialises in small group tours, is offering savings of up to 20% on more than 800 adventures, including on popular destinations like Vietnam, Morocco and Japan, until December 5.

intrepidtravel.com

Expedia

Expedia’s One Key members, who can join for free, can enjoy more than 30% off on selected hotels across the globe until December 4, for stays through to December 15, 2025. Bargains include beach hotels on the Gold Coast and Fiji. If you’re looking for more of an urban vibe, there are also packages for city hotels Wellington, Sydney and Melbourne.

expedia.co.nz

Norweigian Cruise Line

Travellers can truly enjoy more at sea with Norwegian Cruise Line offering a whopping 50% off selected cruises across 450 destinations if booked by December 3. Departing from Auckland’s port there are eight cruise holidays on offer, including a 12-day cruise on Norwegian Spirit around Melbourne, Milford Sound and Wellington for $5307, sailing March 2026.

ncl.com