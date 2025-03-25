Police no longer treat Heathrow substation fire as a criminal matter. Photo / 123rf

Police in London are no longer treating the Heathrow substation fire as a criminal matter.

The fire caused Heathrow’s closure, affecting 1350 flights and thousands of passengers.

Investigations found no evidence of suspicious activity; focus is now on electrical equipment.

Police in London said today NZT that a fire at an electricity substation that closed Heathrow Airport is no longer being treated as a criminal matter.

Counter-terror police had been leading the investigation into the blaze that triggered the airport’s complete closure for most of Friday, affecting thousands of passengers around the world.

The Metropolitan Police said that following inquiries “officers have found no evidence to suggest that the incident was suspicious in nature”.

“As such, we are no longer treating this as a potentially criminal matter,” it said in a statement.