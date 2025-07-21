Air NZ's latest campaign is giving more than 100 Kiwis the chance to win free flights to help them achieve a goal, ambition or opportunity. Video / Supplied

Auckland-bound travellers heading out of New York with Air New Zealand have been stranded in the Big Apple after the aircraft being used was grounded with a fuel leak.

It’s the latest disruption to the airline’s route, after the cancellation of services both ways earlier this month because of bad weather.

Air New Zealand flight NZ1, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner that flies from New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to Auckland, was meant to depart at 9.55pm (local time) on July 19.

However, the flight was cancelled after the discovery of a “minor, intermittent fuel leak” during routine pre-departure checks and crew duty limitations, Air New Zealand’s chief safety and risk officer Nathan McGraw said.

“Our team on the ground in New York are working to fix the issue as quickly as possible.