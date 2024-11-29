Air New Zealand passengers travelling over the holiday season can look forward to a new festive sweet addition to its iconic lollies.
During December, a new red-and-white candy cane lolly will join the classic red and green lollies in celebration of Christmas, the national carrier announced today.
Air New Zealand general manager customer experience Kylie McGillivray-Brown said the airline wanted to mark that festive feeling with a sweet surprise for its customers.
“We know the Air New Zealand lolly is a much-loved treat, so it was time to bring a touch of Christmas magic to the popular on-board tradition,” said McGillivray-Brown.