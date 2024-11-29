Advertisement
Air New Zealand reveals new festive lolly for fliers in December

Air New Zealand passengers travelling over the holiday season can look forward to a new festive sweet addition to its iconic lollies.

During December, a new red-and-white candy cane lolly will join the classic red and green lollies in celebration of Christmas, the national carrier announced today.

Air New Zealand general manager customer experience Kylie McGillivray-Brown said the airline wanted to mark that festive feeling with a sweet surprise for its customers.

“We know the Air New Zealand lolly is a much-loved treat, so it was time to bring a touch of Christmas magic to the popular on-board tradition,” said McGillivray-Brown.

“The new flavour tastes just like a Christmas candy cane, bringing some Christmas magic to fliers. We’ve been serving the iconic hard-boiled sweets for over half a century, and this is only the second time we have released a limited-edition flavour.”

She said the treat will be available from the beginning of December until stocks have been completely “devoured”.

“It’s one way we’re saying Meri Kirihimete to our passengers as they travel around the world this Christmas season.”

Air NZ dishes out some 19 million of its lollies every year. The classic range comes in five flavours: strawberry, peppermint, lime, lemon, and orange.

While it’s a treat for some passengers, it was originally made to ease the physical stresses of flying. According to the airline, sucking one activates the muscle that opens your eustachian tubes, relieving pressure in your ears at high altitude.

In March 2015, the airline unveiled its first special edition lolly with the All Black-themed blackcurrant flavour ahead of the Rugby World Cup later that year.

Other festive treats will be available on board, including the airline’s exclusive pretzel and candy cane chocolate bark and a selection of wines during Koru Hour.

