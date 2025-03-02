However, to celebrate the launch, Air NZ revealed the wines will be served during Koru Hour on select domestic flights in March.

Crafting a wine from scratch is no simple feat, especially when it needs to taste good in a lounge and during a flight when travellers’ tastebuds are dulled.

“Making a great wine takes time, and Thirteen Forty Five has been a passion project that honours our legacy while creating something special for our customers,” said the airline’s general manager customer experience, Kylie McGillivray-Brown.

The sauvignon blanc has aromas of passionfruit, lemongrass, and subtle herbal notes, using grapes from vineyards in Marlborough’s Wairau and Awatere valleys.

Meanwhile, the pinot noir was sourced from vineyards on Wairau Valley’s eastern side. It will have notes of cherry and plum and hits of violets and dried herbs.

Villa Maria winemaker Tom Dixon, who worked with the team to create the wines, said the timing was perfect.

“We couldn’t have asked for better vintages to produce the debut release of these wines,” he said.

“The conditions during the growing seasons were very favourable for producing high-quality wines that reflect their respective varieties and showcase the essence of sauvignon blanc and pinot noir from Marlborough.”

Air New Zealand has already revealed plans to extend the range to include a new red varietal from Hawke’s Bay and a new vintage of Marlborough sauvignon blanc.

Thirteen Forty Five is in reference to when Teal (Air New Zealand’s predecessor) operated the inaugural flight from Auckland to Sydney, covering 1345 miles in 1940.

These wines will be served alongside the range the airline already offers customers in the lounges and Business Premier cabin, which is selected from a diverse range of local winemakers via a blind tasting.

This year, 47 wineries are featured, from Waiheke Island to Central Otago.



