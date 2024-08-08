The video, which has text overlay reading: “When the hotel accidentally gives you the penthouse instead of the $47 room you booked”, also shows Wright succumbing to a fit of giggles. Presumably overcome by the couple’s unexpected good luck.

Moving from room to room, the luxurious abode seems to be never-ending, with the couple revealing a large dining area, living space and opulent ceiling-to-floor doors.

At one point, the couple need help finding the main bedroom, such is the size of their slick new pad – all the while laughing hysterically.

Well, wouldn’t you just.

Caesar’s Palace is one of Las Vegas’ premier and best-known hotels, situated on the infamous Las Vegas Strip. A night in the Palace Tower Premium Suites can cost in excess of US$4000 (NZ$6675) per night.

That would make anyone giddy.

If you’re wondering how such an upgrade can happen, it is neither a glitch in the hotel’s booking system nor the gesture of a secret billionaire uncle.

In fact, such a surprise is not all that uncommon in the hotel industry.

Whether hotels overbook their basic rooms or simply want to make your day, there’s always the possibility of an extravagant upgrade.

TikTok users were quick to jump to the comments section and confirm as much.

“My favourite thing when working at hotel was gifting random upgrades. Those rooms rarely sell, might as well make somebody’s day,” one former hospitality worker said.

While another user shared having a similar experience: “This same thing to me! lol booked a room at Caesar’s for $67, gave me a penthouse”, others felt a sense of unease, “I would be scared I get charged” one candidly wrote.

In the couple’s follow-up video, they’re seen laughing once more, but this time over a very squeaky bed in a very small and very basic hostel room.