Travel insurance claims for domestic are higher than international; here's why

4 minutes to read
11 May 2022. Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi and Education Minister Chris Hipkins said the full reopening is a significant milestone. Video / Michael Craig

By
Sarah Pollok

Multimedia Journalist - Travel

Almost one third of travel insurance claims are still related to Covid-19 says one Kiwi insurane broker.

A new study indicates you may be more out of pocket if you skip domestic travel insurance.

