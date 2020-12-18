Travel deals: Dive Milford Sound, relax in Te Anau, Fiordland and the Deep South

Milford, but not as you've seen it: Dive Fiordland with Descend.co.nz

Dive to the bottom of Milford Sound

Diving specialists Descend Milford Sound delve into the depths of NewZealand's coral capital. Spectacular scenery above and below the water make diving Milford Sound the ultimate Fiordland experience and a must-do dive site. All levels of ability are catered for. A two-day summer trip, which includes two nights' accommodation at the Milford Sound Lodge, is priced from $895, or a six-hour trip costs $295. Snacks and a light vegetarian lunch on the boat are provided.

Contact: Simone and Lance McKirdy at Descend, 027 337 2363 (027 DESCEND), email info@descend.co.nz or descend.co.nz



Get away on Stewart Island

Rakiura National Park covers 85 per cent of Stewart Island, making the island a lush and natural world of bush and beach. A two-night stay at Stewart Island Lodge, return ferry transfers from Bluff, a Wild Kiwi Encounter, an Ulva Island Tour, and a Village and Bays Tour are priced from $789pp, twin-share—a discount of $109pp.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or check out houseoftravel.co.nz

Te Anau wellness for walkers

Whakatā Massage and Wellness in Te Anau offers a range of massage therapies and spa combos and shared grazing platter. The wellness centre is proving a favourite with those who have completed one of Fiordland's Great Walks. Relaxation massages are 30 minutes, one hour or 90 minutes long and range from $50 to $110.Group booking options include a "four friends" package, priced at $110pp.

Contact: Whakatā Massage and Wellness, ph 027 530 0635,

Soak on a clifftop Onsen on a three-night retreat

Three luxurious nights at the 5-star Sofitel Queenstown, including private transfers, full breakfasts and a progressive dinner tour to celebrated restaurants such as Amisfield, Aosta and Eichardts, is $865pp, twin-share. Valid for travel by March 31 next year, excluding November 20, January 23 and the Christmas and New Year period between December 24 and January 5.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz

Gift of luxury in Northland and Hawkes Bay

The luxurious lodges, Kauri Cliffs (Northland) and Cape Kidnappers (Hawke's Bay), are offering six-night gift vouchers at $1100-a-night less than the standard room rate. Guests can choose to enjoy the package in three two-night stays at either lodge. Priced from $9522, the six-night voucher covers accommodation, lunches, pre-dinner drinks and canapes, dinner and breakfasts. Stay between January 7and December 15. Book by December 20.

QuayTravel, (09) 477 0212, info@quaytravel.co.nzor check out quaytravel.co.nz

Eat, drink, be ferried by Fullers360

Fullers360's Waiheke Island Summer Wine and Dine offers ferry-to-island experiences which include either a lunch, dinner or premium dinner at one of six Waiheke Island restaurants. Lunch packages are priced from $125pp. Evening dining is priced from $135pp or premium dining, which includes a three-course dinner and wine, is priced from $160pp. Book by April 18. Travel periods are Friday to Sunday until December 20; Thursday to Sunday from December 21 to January 17; Friday to Sunday, from January 18 to April 18.

Contact: 0800 FULLERS or emailenquiries@fullers.co.nz or bookonline at fullers.co.nz



