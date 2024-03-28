Enjoy a 140-day holiday in 2027. Photo / engin akyurt on Unsplash

Each week in Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

A four-month holiday? Yes please.

If you’ve ever wondered what a round-the-world cruise entails, it looks something like this: 140 nights, 71 ports of call, 35,668 nautical miles, three oceans, 40 countries and six continents. At least it does onboard the ‘World of Splendor’ with Regent Seven Seas, setting sail on January 2027. The luxury cruise line has recently unveiled its first global trip aboard Seven Seas Splendor. Commencing in Miami, the all-inclusive cruise will visit the Caribbean, Pacific Islands, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Africa and Europe. The ultimate in luxury and high-end amenities, just don’t forget to pack comfortable walking shoes for 480 shore excursions and 73 Unesco World Heritage Sites. On sale from April 11, with suites starting from $146,000 per guest and reaching well over 1.3 million for every bell and whistle. Pre-register your interest at RSSC.com/2027-World-Cruise.

The round-the-world cruise with Regent Seven Seas Cruises sets sail in January 2027. Photo / ©RSSC

Room with a vivid view

Vivid Sydney returns to the city from May 24 until June 15 and we might just know the best spot for uninterrupted views. Check into Park Hyatt Sydney for jaw-dropping illuminations from your bed. Enjoy the hotel’s stay and dine package, available for the full duration of Vivid Sydney. The package includes a two-night stay, full breakfast for up to two guests daily, valet parking and A$350 ($381) dining credit to use at any of hotel’s dining venues. A stone’s throw from the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour, who needs a TV when there are breathtaking displays of light and colour all within view. hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/australia/park-hyatt-sydney

Check into Park Hyatt Sydney for jaw-dropping illuminations from your bed. Photo / Supplied

London’s swankiest new hotel opens April

London’s most legendary and prestigious hotels, Claridge’s, the Connaught and the Berkeley are adding a new member to their gang in the heart of Belgravia. The Emory opens in the capital on April 4. Service and interior design are as luxurious as you’d expect with a discreet private entrance on Old Barrack Yard, a charming off-street enclave, nestled between Belgravia and Knightsbridge. On the doorstep to Hyde Park and boasting 360-degree views of the capital from the hotel’s spectacular rooftop space, this all-suite hotel features 61 suites set over nine floors including a spectacular penthouse. Guests will also receive return car transfer from London airports (or private airfields), daily English breakfast, in-suite private bar, access to the wellness club and 24-hour service from your very own personal assistant. the-emory.co.uk

London’s swankiest new hotel, the Emory and its rooftop space. Photo / Supplied

Full steam ahead

The new PS Australian Star is Australia’s first five-star, overnight riverboat, ready for week-long sailings down the Murray River, departing in June 2025. Book between now and May 15 to enjoy early bird discounts. Part of Murray River Paddlesteamers, enjoy a slower pace of travel thanks to the vessel’s refurbished 1907 wood-fired steam engine, and with a maximum of 38 guests, a more intimate cruising experience, too. By the time your dalliance on the river concludes, you’ll have ridden the only wood-fired, five-star, accommodated paddlesteamer in the world. murrayriverpaddlesteamers.com.au/australian-star

The new PS Australian Star is Australia’s first five-star, overnight riverboat. Photo / Supplied

The British are coming

Adelaide is known for its food and wine, but from July 12 next year it will be rugby central. General public tickets are now on sale for the Lions vs AUNZ Invitational XV at ticketek.com.au. As part of the Lions Tour 2025, top-level Australian and New Zealand rugby players will take on the British and Irish Lions at Adelaide Oval for only the second time. If you’re heading over to support your team, combine an amazing game with cruising the Murray River (see above), wildlife spotting on Kangaroo Island and venturing further afield in South Australia.

The Adelaide Oval and foot bridge viewed across Elder Park. Photo / Getty Images

In need of winter sun? New Queensland resort

South Mission Beach hideaway the Elandra is now open. With a stunning pool and open-terrace restaurant and bar that overlook the Coral Sea and its islands, the Elandra is located a scenic two-hour drive south of Cairns. Its 20 boutique designer resort rooms are nestled in 6ha of private tropical rainforest. Facilities include a gym, tennis court and day spa, plus an events space that caters for 120 cocktail-style and 80 seated guests. A shuttle bus and e-bikes are available for guests. theelandra.com.au.

South Mission Beach hideaway The Elandra is now open in Queensland Australia. Photo / the Elandra











