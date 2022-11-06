Absurdly good-looking scenery is all part of a Viking River Cruise. Photo / Getty Images

Each week in Reset Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

Christmas market cruises

With the silly season rapidly approaching, Viking River Cruises' latest selection of festive-inspired river jaunts are saturated in seasonal cheer. Departing between November and December from now until 2024, discover a winter wonderland in Europe: an absurdly good-looking time of the year. Glide along The Rhine, Danube or Seine, drinking up gingerbread-style houses (both life-size and edible from Christmas markets), twinkling lights, and – if you've been very good girls and boys – a snow-covered landscape. Onboard, the small-scale ships offer a cosy retreat, with mulled wine and merry-making music. Vikingrivercruises.com.au

Absurdly good-looking Christmas markets are all part of a festive Viking River Cruise. Photo / Getty Images

Ride the rails

No need for a locomotive to enjoy New South Wales' newest rail experience, your legs will suffice. Newcastle-based Newy Rides introduces The Fernleigh Explorer, a 15km rail trail tour by bike – with the wheels supplied and coffee stops plentiful. You'll pass forest, bush and wetland, flecked with rail relics and former train stations. Allow at least four hours to stop and learn about Newcastle and Lake Macquarie's rail history as well as the area's local Awabakal people. newyrides.com.au/fernleighexplorer

Check out Newy Rides latest bike tour along The Fernleigh Explorer in Newcastle, NSW. Photo / Tyson Mayr

Tales of a New York Maitre D

From the most exquisite to the completely tasteless - and that's just the clientele. In his new book, Your Table Is Ready: Tales of a New York City Maitre D', Michael Cecchi-Azzolina sheds light on some of New York's most coveted dining establishments. For a behind-the-scenes look, complete with outrageously entitled patrons and the New York glitterati, Cecchi-Azzolina is well versed in it all. And now he's dishing the dirt. Hardcover available December 6, 2022. Preorder from amazon.com

Delve into a new book that exposes some of New York's most coveted dining establishments. Photo / Getty Images

Brunch time

Hitting Hawke's Bay this summer? Make a beeline for Brother, a brand-new cafe recently renovated on the grounds of Village Vineyards in Havelock North. Opening on November 9 and living up to its name, you'll be treated like family at Brother. Owned by local whānau Halle and Bryn Evans, and as parents to a 3-year-old and a 3-month-old, enjoy a family-friendly environment with good coffee, brunch, cabinet food, small plates, and wine on tap. Find out more at brotherhawkesbay.com or @brotherhawkesbay on social.