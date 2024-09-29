The most wonderful time of the year is coming, and what better way to celebrate the festive season than a luxurious winter holiday? High-end hospitality brand Soneva has unveiled its newest “Winter Collection” of exclusive experiences in the Maldives and Thailand, offering an uber-luxurious stay.

Soneva offers a variety of rare experiences to make the holiday season feel more special. This includes Soigne at Soneva Fushi, where Michelin-starred restaurant Soigne partners with the first fine dining zipline experience in the world; New Year’s Eve Journey, a countdown to the new year with fine wines and champagnes; Christmas with Carolina Bazan, a Christmas dinner to remember at Once Upon a Table with Latin American chef Carolina Bazan; and Seabob Underwater Exploration, where guests can learn about exotic marine life from marine biologists.

Soneva has also elevated the holiday stay for families and friends with The Residences, an elevated villa experience with three to nine bedrooms, services of a dedicated villa manager and attendant available ‘round the clock, a private chef on call and dedicated buggy service. Visit soneva.com/winter-collection.

Elegant high tea at the Reef House

One of Australia’s most luxurious and kid-free hotels, The Reef House Adults’ Retreat has announced the opening of its decadent “High Tea” experience. Every weekend on the restaurant deck, guests can enjoy seasonal Australian flavours in the form of a traditional afternoon tea while admiring the view of the Coral Sea in Palm Cove, Queensland. Relax and recharge while sipping on fine teas and tucking into a refined selection of treats; Reef House chef Ondrej Urbanovsky has crafted a selection of savoury and sweet offerings such as lemon myrtle scones with seasonal berries, jam and Daintree vanilla chantilly, as well as coronation chicken choux pastry with snow pea sprouts. Also on the menu are high tea classics, including Victoria cake with strawberry cream and fresh strawberries. Served every Saturday and Sunday from 2pm. Visit reefhouse.com.au/high-tea/.

‘I’ll have the Barossa, thanks’

South Australia’s finest wines are coming to QT Auckland’s Esther restaurant, offering wine lovers an exciting dining experience. Led by renowned chef Sean Connolly, Esther restaurant combines the authentic flavours of the Mediterranean with the finest wines of Australia’s wine capital, the Barossa region, in Auckland from October 3-13. The South Australian Tourism Commission (SATC) has partnered with the restaurant to highlight Barossa’s greatest exports while highlighting Esther’s exquisite menu and stunning ambiance. The collaboration will also showcase South Australia’s iconic St Hugo Barossa shiraz. Don’t forget to say the secret phrase that will score you a complimentary bottle - “I’ll have the Barossa, thanks” (food must also be purchased) - which is a part of SATC’s promotion. Visit estherrestaurant.com.

TSB Festival of Lights returns to New Plymouth

The TSB Festival of Lights returns to New Plymouth from December 21 to January 26 for one of the most hotly anticipated events on the summer calendar, back once again to transform Pukekura Park, a beautiful botanical garden at the best of times, into a magical world of illumination and entertainment. Guests can expect a nighttime wonderland featuring myriad light installations and an assortment of family-friendly activities. The evening extravaganza runs every night from 8.30-11pm (except NYE, which is extended to 12.30am), with various daytime activities also running before the sun sets. This is a free event that attracts in excess of 150,000 visitors every year - if you haven’t yet experienced New Plymouth bathed in brilliance, don’t miss your chance in 2024. Visit festivaloflights.nz/summer.