Transtasman travel: Sydney Solstice winter festival will take over the city

A much needed winter warmer event is set to take over Sydney next month. Photo / File

With the transtasman travel bubble in full force, Australia has a brand new event in Sydney set to heat up the city throughout the cold month of June.

Who's ready to discover the heart and soul of Sydney? Join Sydney’s most creative minds from 8-20 June for #SydneySolstice, a two-week celebration of food, art, music, and performance across the city. 🎶🖼️🥂 For full details, check out: https://t.co/2MtoX8EKiO #ilovesydney pic.twitter.com/bTVbxE2sMb — Sydney.com (@sydney_sider) May 15, 2021

Sydney Solstice will take over the city for two weeks, from June 8-20, providing the perfect winter warmer for locals, inter-state visitors and Kiwis looking to restore their social calendars to pre Covid-19 heights.

A curation of Sydney's world-class hospitality, music and art will be on display across the CBD, Newtown, Oxford St, and Darling Harbour.

Businesses have surfed tidal waves of harsh restrictions with no dancing, parties, or festivals permitted in 2020.

Restaurants, pubs, live music venues and galleries are bursting to open their doors to welcome in the atmosphere they've missed – and what better way to do it than in the lead-up to the shortest day of the year?

With more than 200 different experiences to pick from, there's something for all tastes and budgets.

Here are some of the events you won't want to miss out on.

For the family:

There's plenty to see for families with several events taking place that won't cost a cent.

The sails of the Sydney Opera House will light up every sunset with the work of six female First Nations artists, while Indigenous performances will take place in the famous landmark's forecourt.

It wouldn't be a winter solstice without a little bit of snow.

Soundtrack to Sydney will take over venues across the city, including some rather unconventional spaces.

Darling Harbour Winter Fair will offer up some fairytale magic which is bound to be a hit with the kids.

There's something on offer for all ages with a themed ice skating rink, an arctic ice slide and plenty of food and drink stalls to pick from.

Eat:

Matt Moran's restaurant, Aria, boasts one of the finest views in the city and guests will now be invited to drink it all in, with a menu inspired by New South Wales.

Each evening the restaurant will host some of the state's very best winemakers, sampling a range of their finest drinks.

Even the unconvinced wine drinker will get a kick out of the experience, with a local menu of snacks designed by Executive Chef, Joel Bickford, brilliantly complimenting each sip.

Drink:

Last winter we all went into hibernation, but the CBD's new small bar precinct is an enticing reason to do away with those cosy nights in with Netflix.

Known as YCK Laneways, 15 bars around York, Clarence and Kent Streets will serve up the night-life we've all been hanging out for a return to.

Bars around York, Clarence and Kent streets will serve up the nightlife, something locals & tourists have been hanging out for a return to.

Venues such as Since I left You, Prince of York and The Barber Shop will offer up a diverse range of music, dance and theatre programmes that will entertain between the sips of a shaken martini.

Music:

There are almost too many options to pick from when it comes to what Solstice has to offer for live music.

The soundtrack to Sydney will take over venues across the city, including some rather unconventional spaces.

The first-ever Country and Inner Western Festival has the blues taking over Newtown, at a series of free and ticketed events.

There are almost too many options to pick from when it comes to what Solstice has to offer for live music.

Australia's best artists in bluegrass folk, blues and alt-country will put on a show, but if you're in the mood for something more upbeat, the Museum of Contemporary Art will cater to dance fans.

The history of Aussie music will take visitors on a trip down memory lane, with a different era recaptured for an intimate audience each night.

The full programme of Winter Solstice is now available. sydneysolstice.com