Trafalgar Square's Christmas tree is looking a little sad

After a somewhat challenging year, it's fair to say people around the world are looking forward to some good old Christmas cheer.

However, if they were counting on Trafalgar Square's annual tree-lighting ceremony to provide said cheer, they may be out of luck.

The Trafalgar Square tree has arrived. pic.twitter.com/3X4w6YazbP — dan barker (@danbarker) November 30, 2021

Two days ahead of the ceremony, which happens on the first Thursday of December, the Christmas tree was erected and looked, well, like a pretty good representation of what 2021 has felt like for many people.

Standing 20-metres high, the Norweigian spruce soon caught the attention of Londoners who noticed that the tree looked more than a little sparse compared to other trees around the city.

Gifted to Briita by Norway every year since 1947, the 50- to 60-year-old trees don't just symbolise the festive time of year, but Norway's gratitude for Britain supporting them during WWII.

The sad state of this year's conifer had people wondering if the Nordic country was trying to send a message.

Crikey, who has upset Norway?? 🇳🇴 🇳🇴 🎄 🎄 pic.twitter.com/r9ys4gqoAh — Jimmy McLoughlin (@jimmym) November 30, 2021

Are we at war with Norway now? https://t.co/UDfWBx11in — Hannah Al-Othman (@HannahAlOthman) December 1, 2021

The tree was quick to jump onto Twitter and defend its current state.

I am the most famous tree though. Give me a day or two to get sorted. 🎄 — Trafalgar Tree (@TrafalgarsTree) November 30, 2021