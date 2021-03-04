Tiny house, big skies: boutique baches and the best Travel deals

Big Skies over Skyscape, Mackenzie. Photo / Supplied

Tiny house, big skies - MacKenzie Country

Book a romantic getaway, sleeping in a SkyScape tiny house, built largely of glass, and get a $100 discount during March. Nestled in a MacKenzie Country hillside, these SkyBed houses for two are private and isolated from one another. Each one has a king-size bed, spring-sourced water, air conditioning and an outdoor bathtub. Continental breakfast is included.

Contact: Skyscape, 021-213-9684, email info@skyscape.co.nz or check out skyscape.co.nz and use the promo code SAVE100 to get the $100 discount for March.

One perfect night in Hanmer Springs

A one-night Perfect Escape deal at Hanmer Apartments is priced from $335 for a couple and includesa45-minute massage each and a complimentary bottle of Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc. Massages can be upgraded to 90 minutes for an extra $60pp and you can stay another night for $159 for two. Hanmer Apartments is also offering a Midweek Summer Deal, which is a two-night stay in a two-bedroom apartment for less than $150-a-night. This applies from Sundays to Thursdays. Free Wi-Fi is included, as are towels for Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools, access to Netflix and a nightly shuttle into town to dine. These deals must be booked directly to receive the discounts.

Phone (03) 315 7135 or check out hanmerapartments.co.nz

A right Royal stay at a West Coast theatre

When Kerrie and Mark Fitzgibbon purchased the Victorian Theatre Royal Hotel in the tiny West Coast town of Kumara in 2010, it was in disrepair. The hotel has earned several awards since its re-opening in 2012. Stay for two nights and your room rate will be discounted by 20 per cent. Pre-discounted prices range from $30 per night for a single room to $180 per night for a queen room.

Contact: The Theatre Royal Hotel, (03) 736 9277, email info@theatreroyalhotel.co.nz or book online at theatreroyalhotel.co.nz



A roaring good time with Thunder Trikes

Feel the rumble of a Thunder Trike beneath you during March and you'll geta10 per-cent discount. A half-hour tour is usually $60pp and an hour's $120pp. The custom-built V8 Chev motorbikes are trikes, so you can sit in the back seat with your buddy. Based in Paihia, Thunder Trikes offer tours to the Waitangi Lookout, Haruru Falls or the Opua Inlet and Marina.

Contact: Denise and Mark at Thunder Trikes, 021 022 70714, email info@thundertriketours.co.nz or book online at thundertriketours.co.nzand use the promo code "Herald".

Go Gold in Rotorua

Gold Card-holding travellers can experience a wide variety of adventures in Rotorua for $91pp — and the list of activities do not have to be completed all in one day. Simply have your Gold Card at the ready when booking the activities, which include a Redwoods Tree walk (day or night), a Waimangu Volcanic Valley lake cruise, a Skyline Gondola ride and entry to the Polynesian Spa Pavilion Pool.

Contact: Rotorua i-SITEs, or phone (07) 348 5179 or check out rotoruanz.com/ecommerce-products/more-bang-for-your-buck-gold-card



For more New Zealand travel ideas and inspiration, go to newzealand.com