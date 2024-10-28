Stay at Crystalbrook Flynn in Cairns

Experience luxury and sustainability at Crystalbrook Flynn in Cairns. Nestled by the waterfront, spend five nights at this stylish hotel with stunning views, daily breakfast and a commitment to eco-friendly practices.

Also included is an unforgettable journey through the lush landscapes of Cape Tribulation, Daintree Rainforest, and Mossman Gorge. Discover the breathtaking beauty of Australia’s oldest rainforest as you stroll along guided trails, surrounded by towering trees and vibrant wildlife.

This deal is on sale until November 17, 2024 from just $1045 per person. Travel between February 1 to March 31, 2025. Airfares are additional and can be arranged by your Travel Associates adviser. Contact: Travel Associates, call 0800 951 655 or visit travel-associates.co.nz

Relax at the luxurious Crystalbrook Flynn hotel. Photo / Crystalbrook Flynn

Visit the sacred land of the Incas

Embark on a 15-day adventure with Intrepid on a small group tour through Peru, starting in Lima, where you’ll explore the historical heart of the city. Journey deep into the Amazon rainforest for an immersive jungle experience before heading to Cusco, the ancient Incan capital.

From there, traverse the Sacred Valley to Ollantaytambo and prepare for a multi-day trek along the iconic Inca Trail, culminating in the breathtaking Machu Picchu. Continue on to Puno and the shores of Lake Titicaca, where you’ll visit floating islands and stay with a local community. Book with Flight Centre to get 20% off this bucket list experience. Grab this adventure for as low as $4559pp before December 6, 2024 and travel on selected travel dates between May 3 to June 28, 2025. Airfares are additional. Contact: Flight Centre, call 0800 427 555 or visit flightcentre.co.nz.

Admire the spectacular view of Machu Picchu in this tour. Photo / Getty Images

Sail around Greece

Experience your dream of sailing the Greek Islands on a 10-day adventure through the stunning Cyclades. Starting in Santorini, you’ll cruise the Aegean Sea, exploring ancient towns, hidden coves, and popular destinations such as Mykonos and Paxos. With fresh seafood, local wines, and a relaxed lifestyle, you’ll feel the rhythm of the ocean. Enjoy refreshing swims in the turquoise waters of the Aegean and gain local insights from your knowledgeable guide.

Hop on Intrepid’s Greece Sailing Adventure in the Cyclades Islands for as low as $3223 per person, twin share and enjoy a tour of the Greek Islands on selected departure dates between May 3 to August 31, 2025. Includes Santorini roundtrip flights. Book before November 10, 2024 to save $534 on the Intrepid UK/Europe earlybird sale. Contact: World Travellers, call 0800 777 730 or visit worldtravellers.co.nz

Visit the beautiful Greek Islands on a 10-day cruise with Intrepid.

Vanuatu island getaway

From the moment you catch the ferry over to Iririki Island you know you are in for a relaxing holiday. Set amongst spectacular landscapes this paradise is only a five-minute ferry from Port Vila. House of Travel has a six-night package staying at Iririki Island Resort and Spa starting from $1549 per person, share twin.

This includes return economy class airfares flying Solomon Airlines from Auckland to Port Vila, six nights’ accommodation, return Port Vila Airport transfers and resort boat transfer, buffet breakfast daily, free Wi-Fi, one free night and free choice between a market and harbour cruise, snorkel tour, or sunset tour, per person, per stay. Book before November 30, 2024 while slots last, and travel between February 1 to March 31, 2025. Contact: House of Travel, call 0800 713 715 or visit houseoftravel.co.nz