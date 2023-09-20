In just the last 24 months, interest in travelling solo to Switzerland, especially Zurich, surged by nearly 250%. Photo / 123rf

When it comes to travelling alone – whether it’s for your first or tenth time – multi-day group tours and cruises aren’t the only option, writes Jessica Wynne Lockhart

If you’re the independent sort who prefers doing things on your own schedule, we’ve rounded up five of the best destinations for solo travellers.

Croatia: Best overall destination for solo travellers

The Pile Gate in Dubrovnik is famous for its fortifications, which appeared in Game of Thrones. Photo / Archana Reddy, Unsplash

Earlier this year, luggage storage app Bounce compiled a list of the best, safest and most affordable countries to visit when travelling solo. Each destination was analysed based on the number of attractions; quality of restaurants; costs of transit, hotels and food; the safety and crime index; and even the weather. With all these factors taken into consideration, the Adriatic country of Croatia topped the list as the best overall destination for solo travellers.

We couldn’t agree more. While people tend to associate Croatia with Game of Thrones tourism (the walled city of Dubrovnik famously was the stand-in for the fictional city of King’s Landing), sailing holidays (the world’s first floating festival, Yacht Week, takes place here) or raves, this affordable destination will appeal to virtually anyone with an interest in history or food. Many locals run Airbnbs, making it easy to find safe, comfortable accommodation where your hosts will be all too willing to share fresh-pressed olive oil and a meal of fuži, a local type of tube-like pasta.

Japan: The safest bet for safety-conscious solo travellers

If safety is your top concern, then book a ticket to Japan. Photo / 123rf

If safety is your top concern, then book a ticket to the Land of the Rising Sun, which took the top spot for safety on Bounce’s list. Not only are Japan’s crime rates significantly lower than those in Western countries (including our own), catcalls and street harassment are relatively uncommon, with women-only spas and subway carriages adding another level of comfort.

If you’re a first-time solo traveller, it’s possible to base yourself in a larger city like Tokyo, then mix in day trips or an overnight trip or two using the well-established rail networks. And thanks in part to business travel culture, you likely won’t feel awkward eating out alone. Solo diners are a common sight.

Singapore: For solo travellers who want a beach vacation — but want a city vacation, too

For too long, Singapore has been considered a stopover at best. It’s the place you rest for a day or two before making your way onwards to Europe or warmer shores. But Singapore isn’t just a city — it’s an archipelago with 60 outlying islands, deserving of more than a weekend.

Easy to get around, in Singapore it’s possible to have a cosmopolitan city break and a flop-and-drop beach vacation, all in the same week. Spend your first few days wandering through the city and hitting up attractions like Gardens by the Bay, then book a few nights at Sentosa beach resort. And if you get bored of all the cocktails and sun, the thrills of the city are only a 15-minute ferry ride away.

New Zealand: Best for first-time solo travellers

New Zealand is often recommended as the best place for first-time solo travellers to explore. Photo / 123rf

It might seem like a cop-out to include Aotearoa on this list but hear us out — countless experts say that if you’re wary of travelling solo for the first time, your best bet is to explore your own country first.

“Even women who are from countries traditionally seen as less safe for women to travel solo [such as India and Egypt] still recommend their own country to fellow citizens,” writes Mar Pages, co-founder of Solo Female Travelers, on the travel group’s site. She explains that exploring your own country eliminates safety concerns and frustrations that can result from operating in another currency, language or culture.

But the truth is, even solo travellers who aren’t Kiwis rate our country. Based on its safety, scenery and fun factor, New Zealand came in number four on the list of the best countries to travel alone, according to the US News’ survey of more than 17,000 travellers from across the globe.

Switzerland: Most popular with solo travellers for 2024

Switzerland's jaw-dropping landscapes offer a picturesque mix of Alpine peaks, rolling hills, and serene lakes, making every journey through the country a visual feast. Photo / 123rf

If you dig into the Google data, you’ll find that Switzerland — and specifically the city of Zurich — takes the cake as the spot people are most solo-curious about. In the last 24 months alone, interest has risen nearly 250 per cent.

So, what’s the appeal? It could be the jaw-dropping scenery, the incredible food or the diversity of adventures to be had. It could be the focus on “Swisstainability.” It could be that public transit makes it easy to travel the breadth and the width of country by rail, or that English is widely spoken. It could also be that Switzerland also regularly ranks amongst the safest countries in the world to travel.

But we think it boils down to the legendary Swiss hospitality. The country’s culture of welcoming visitors permeates every aspect of life, making every solo traveller feel like a guest of honour. Plus, you won’t have to worry about sharing your chocolate.