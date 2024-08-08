Constitution Square in Malaga. Photo / 123rf

One popular European city is so fed up with tourists dressing inappropriately that it has put up signs demanding visitors “dress properly” or face a hefty fine.

The Spanish city of Malaga is swarming with tourists amid Europe’s sweltering summer, attracting many Brits to come and holiday on the south coast.

But local authorities aren’t happy with the rise in scantily clad attire from holiday-goers, fuelling anti-tourist sentiment.

In a bid to clean up tourists’ acts, the city has put up posters around Malaga asking people to adhere to clothing guidelines that provide coverage on the top during their movements around the city.

The posters are headlined with “dress completely” and accompanied with pictures of a man and a woman wearing t-shirts.