The group aims to play by the book and has registered their presence with the necessary authorities. To avoid being kicked out, the punks must sleep in tents, dispose of their own trash, use chemical toilets and pack up the site by September 6.

Only 300 people will be permitted to join the protect camp and a member of the group said they expect to see that many people join the campsite.

“The cultural battle for the ‘Island of the Rich and Beautiful’ goes into the third round,” the group posted on an Instagram page before sharing a link to an online fundraising page. By collecting donations, the group can make the camp free and have better toilets, trash collection and a state, they explained.

A Sylt administration spokesperson told the German news agency dpa that they assume the protest camp will stay peaceful and discussions with authorities had been “very constructive”.

Where is Sylt?

Sylt is an island in northern Germany, part of the North Frisian Islands in the North Sea and connected to the mainland by the Hindenburgdamm causeway.

It is known for its distinctive shape, beautiful sandy beaches, and upscale resorts and a popular getaway spot for wealthy Germans, who can access it via car or train.

What are the protests about?

When the causeway connected Sylt to the mainland, it quickly became a hot spot for rich visitors. As a result, luxury hotels, high-end restaurants and exclusive shops were built and demand for vacation homes and real estate skyrocketed, inflating the cost of living for locals.

This made Sylt the perfect place for punks to “invade” one summer in 2022 with the intent to disturb the wealthy. Activists specifically have called out the gentrification that has occurred.

Germany’s protests will follow hot on the heels of uprisings in Barcelona, where protesters marched through the city chanting “Tourists go home”, squirting people with water pistols as they sat at outside restaurants.