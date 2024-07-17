Treat yourself

I decided to hire a car for a few days and check it out myself, eager to see a different side of LA. A quick 30 minutes down the I-405, and I’m in a place where immaculate pavements are lined with pedestrian walkways, dogs in jumpers, and a main street that looks like it has to be from an episode of a TV show called Nostalgia Lane. Catching my eye? A swathe of sky-blue awnings with the words Torrance Bakery emblazoned across them; I pop inside and treat myself to a slice of cherry pie (because America) and a blueberry buttermilk doughnut and snickerdoodle cookie to go. All right, and a crookie, I have to have a crookie; they’ve gone viral. It’s chocolate chip cookie dough baked inside a squishy croissant. Don’t judge me and my Fomo.

Torrance is part of the scenic South Bay region, alongside famous beaches. Photo / Getty Images

The local legend, loved by Hollywood

After a strong coffee and carrying my sweets for later, I head off to see a few of the sights. The quaint Torrance Historical Society is close by, so I enjoy a sunny stroll to catch up on some of the memories. The undisputed favourite son here is Olympian and ex-POW Louis Zamperini, famed for his survival tale in the Hollywood movie Unbroken. Among a rotating collection of treasure, visitors can see the notebook he kept secret in his two years of brutal captivity and his training gear from the 1936 Olympic Games, where Adolf Hitler congratulated him personally after his 5000-metre race.

Torrance is home to the historical society celebrating Olympian Louis Zamperini. Photo / Getty Images

Revisit the glory days

Still on foot, I continue to Torrance High School, a familiar icon to anyone who watched Buffy the Vampire Slayer or Beverly Hills, 90201, the quintessential, must-see shows of the 90s. Tourists come to recreate their favourite scenes with the school serving as a backdrop, and it’s impossible not to feel a bit of yearning for the days spent tuned into Dylan and Brandon fighting over Kelly’s affections.

Torrance High School set the scene for Beverly Hills, 90201 and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Photo / Ivy Carruth

Feed your soul

After a full day of it, I head to my accommodation to shower before venturing out for dinner. The three-star boutique Bluestem Hotel is an oasis off a busy street, and the centre courtyard, with its firepits and plush seating, is where I’ll choose to have a glass of my favourite California chardonnay later tonight. Instead of driving, I leave the car parked and book an Uber for the five-minute ride to Miyabi Uni, the buzzy eatery everyone’s talking about. Their specialty, of course, is uni, the orange, butter-textured delicacy that is the edible portion of the spiky sea urchin. It’s perhaps an acquired taste not for everyone, but one that diners are willing to drive distances for. I sample many things on the menu, the hand rolls and the agedashi tofu, but the most surprising and delicious dish to me is the pescatore pasta… I’ll leave the uni to the true gourmands. For breakfast (am I always thinking about food?) I’ll grab the French toast at the legendary King’s Hawaiian restaurant and bakery, the only one outside Hawaii.

Try before you buy these organic California oranges. Photo / Ivy Carruth

Fresh and ready

On Tuesday and Saturday mornings, the Torrance Farmer’s Market is in full swing, and I’d be remiss if I neglected to suggest picking up some Lion’s Mane Mushroom tincture, fresh squeezed greens juice, and trying several bowls of ramen. Torrance is the self-proclaimed ramen capital of Southern California, so you’re right here in the thick of it.

Torrance is the self-proclaimed ramen capital of Southern California. Photo / Unsplash

Buying and birding

Lastly, and let’s be honest, I’m here for some shopping, too: these American malls are a wonderland of choice under one (huge) roof. Del Amo Fashion Centre is one of the largest shopping centres in the United States, and it’s on your doorstep in Torrance. If you can tear yourself away, the Madrona Marsh Preserve is within walking distance of the mall. It’s a haven for wildlife and one of the last remaining vernal freshwater marshes in Southern California, you won’t believe the tranquillity and teeming wildlife around you. A stroll through its serene trails is the perfect way to bid farewell to Torrance, your detour for lingering and exploring.

You just might find this unassuming little town has more than a few surprises up its sleeve.

The Madrona Wetlands house local flora and fauna. Photo / Unsplash

Checklist

TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA

GETTING THERE

Fly non-stop from Auckland to LAX with Delta and Air NZ. Torrance is a 20-minute drive from LAX.

DETAILS

discovertorrance.com