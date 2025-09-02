Dynamic pricing – where ticket prices climb as seats sell – means waiting for a bargain has the potential to backfire.

Coombes said the best routes, seats and stopovers can disappear quickly.

“Flights to Paris are 3% cheaper than last year while fares to London have jumped 6%, so booking early is the smartest move,” he said.

House of Travel says September offers the best early bird fares for Kiwis travelling to the UK and Europe. Photo / 123rf

Don’t just grab the cheapest fare

That $1400 return flight to Rome may sound appealing, but often excluded from the upfront price are things like baggage, seat selection and meals.

Cheap deals may also entail long transits and several stopovers that Coombes said can make an already long-haul journey a gruelling one.

“For most travellers, Value or Flexi fares give more leeway if plans change and usually include better baggage allowances.

“Choosing the right fare upfront helps avoid surprises or extra costs later, especially if travellers plan to shop at Zara, Selfridges, or bring home half of Galeries Lafayette.”

Fly the way that works for you

For some, the fastest route is everything. But for others, comfort, flexibility, in-flight extras or even stopover breaks may be worth a little more on their journey.

“Matching the air experience to the budget and travel style that travellers want can turn the flight into part of the holiday,” Coombes said.

Airlines like Singapore, Emirates and Qatar provide Kiwis with fast Europe connections via their country’s hubs.

They also encourage stopover breaks, with some players like China Southern offering travellers with long layovers complimentary hotel stays near their hubs.

Swap summer for a shoulder season

Spring and autumn are growing increasingly popular with Kiwi travellers as they try to avoid high prices, sweltering temperatures and overcrowded destinations.

Intrepid Travel’s Australia and New Zealand managing director recently told the Herald that for the first time this year, over half of its travellers to Southern Europe are booking in the shoulder seasons “when it’s cooler and less crowded”.

Coombes said House of Travel had seen a 16% increase in Europe bookings during these months, with many people “taking advantage of stopover mini breaks in the transit hubs of Singapore or Doha”.

Booking data from House of Travel shows shoulder season travel is becoming popular for Europe-bound Kiwis. Photo / 123rf

Pick the planes that give you points

If you’re chasing frequent flyer rewards, stick with one of the major airline alliances, Coombes said.

Collecting points with any of the three main partnerships – Star Alliance (which includes Air New Zealand, Singapore and United), Oneworld and SkyTeam – increases the chance of scoring upgrades, extras and other perks down the line.

Securing seats ahead of time also means locking in fare classes with the highest reward potential.

But trumping all, Coombes said booking early “is the key hack for European travel”.

“The best deals are out now, and waiting often means paying more.”

Tom Rose is an Auckland-based journalist who covers breaking news, specialising in lifestyle, entertainment and travel. He joined the Herald in 2023.

