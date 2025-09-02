A leading travel agency has revealed the time of year that Kiwis can find the best deals to book their northern hemisphere holidays.
House of Travel says September is the month that airlines release their best early bird fares to UK and Europe for the impending 2026 season.
While bookinginternational flights can often be a cat-and-mouse game of waiting for the right deals, the agency said it’s all about being strategic – and getting in early – before the bulk of travellers snap up the best seats.
As Kiwis’ “Euro summer” usually requires some thoughtful planning ahead, House of Travel’s chief executive David Coombes gives us his five industry hacks to help travellers get the most out of their money.
“For most travellers, Value or Flexi fares give more leeway if plans change and usually include better baggage allowances.
“Choosing the right fare upfront helps avoid surprises or extra costs later, especially if travellers plan to shop at Zara, Selfridges, or bring home half of Galeries Lafayette.”
Fly the way that works for you
For some, the fastest route is everything. But for others, comfort, flexibility, in-flight extras or even stopover breaks may be worth a little more on their journey.
“Matching the air experience to the budget and travel style that travellers want can turn the flight into part of the holiday,” Coombes said.
Airlines like Singapore, Emirates and Qatar provide Kiwis with fast Europe connections via their country’s hubs.
They also encourage stopover breaks, with some players like China Southern offering travellers with long layovers complimentary hotel stays near their hubs.
Swap summer for a shoulder season
Spring and autumn are growing increasingly popular with Kiwi travellers as they try to avoid high prices, sweltering temperatures and overcrowded destinations.
Intrepid Travel’s Australia and New Zealand managing director recently told the Herald that for the first time this year, over half of its travellers to Southern Europe are booking in the shoulder seasons “when it’s cooler and less crowded”.
Coombes said House of Travel had seen a 16% increase in Europe bookings during these months, with many people “taking advantage of stopover mini breaks in the transit hubs of Singapore or Doha”.
If you’re chasing frequent flyer rewards, stick with one of the major airline alliances, Coombes said.
Collecting points with any of the three main partnerships – Star Alliance (which includes Air New Zealand, Singapore and United), Oneworld and SkyTeam – increases the chance of scoring upgrades, extras and other perks down the line.
Securing seats ahead of time also means locking in fare classes with the highest reward potential.
But trumping all, Coombes said booking early “is the key hack for European travel”.
“The best deals are out now, and waiting often means paying more.”
Tom Rose is an Auckland-based journalist who covers breaking news, specialising in lifestyle, entertainment and travel. He joined the Herald in 2023.