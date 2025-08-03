A global travel company with operations in New Zealand says it will move some Europe tours out of peak season, as Kiwis try to avoid increasingly dangerous and disruptive weather in the continent.
Data from Southern Cross Travel Insurance (SCTI) shows nearly three in four New Zealanders think travel insurancehas grown more important because of climate change.
And the insurer said one family claimed more than $25,000 in accommodation and airfare costs after their flights from Tokyo were cancelled when the 2023 Auckland Anniversary floods closed Auckland Airport.
As a result of the increased concern, Intrepid Travel, which sees more New Zealanders join its tours per capita than any other country, has made a significant operational shift in response to travellers’ concerns.
Popular destinations like Italy, Spain and Portugal are no longer summer hotspots, with tourists increasingly opting to travel to those locations in spring instead.
Intrepid’s Australia and New Zealand managing director Brett Mitchell said it’s now “evolving how and when we run” Europe tours, moving some to the Iberian Peninsula out of peak season (June to August) and into April, May and September.
The company has also made itinerary tweaks, like visiting attractions earlier or later ”when it’s cooler and less crowded”.
“For the first time, over half (55%) of our travellers to Southern Europe are booking in the shoulder seasons,“ Mitchell said.
“Destinations like Italy, Spain and Portugal are still incredibly popular, but we’re seeing demand shift to spring and autumn when it’s cooler and less crowded.”