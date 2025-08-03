Advertisement
Kiwis’ travel to Europe alters over climate change, insurers’ $25,000 flood payout as claims rise

Tom Rose
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Broadcaster Carly Flynn and her daughter Tilly Flynn talk to Herald NOW's Ryan Bridge from heatwave struck Spain as extreme temperatures hit Europe.

A global travel company with operations in New Zealand says it will move some Europe tours out of peak season, as Kiwis try to avoid increasingly dangerous and disruptive weather in the continent.

Data from Southern Cross Travel Insurance (SCTI) shows nearly three in four New Zealanders think travel insurance

