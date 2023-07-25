Back to school: Sign up for language classes in Italy. Photo / Clay Banks; Unsplash

Short or long, a course creates a focal point to any trip, while offering the opportunity to be as social or solo as you wish, writes Justine Costigan.

When I signed up for language classes in the tiny hill town of Montepulciano in Tuscany, I knew I was giving up the opportunity to travel to lots of different places in Italy, and I couldn’t have been happier about it. I love Italy, and I’ve visited many times, but I hoped to get to know a town so well the locals would eventually know my name. I wanted to linger in cafes and eavesdrop on conversations and take my time exploring without the pressure of a fast-paced itinerary. But I didn’t want to be entirely aimless, I needed a focus, and as I was also going to be travelling on my own, I wanted a plan that would make meeting people easy while giving me lots of opportunities to do my own thing. My language school experience gave me all that and more.

Learning a new language opens doors to new cultures, making it a rewarding experience. Photo / Il Sasso

Il Sasso school holds small group classes from 9am to 1pm, Monday to Friday and, after sitting a short online test before arriving, I’m placed in an intermediate group with other students from around the world who, like me, have studied Italian before but are a bit rusty. The classes are fun, and our teachers know how to perfectly calibrate their language so we can grasp new and old concepts easily. We talk, play games and master grammar with barely a word of English (or any other language) spoken. From the moment I arrive, I’m completely immersed in the language. Within just a few days I can hear a significant improvement.

Every morning at 11am we take a short break from classes, with students from beginner to expert spilling out on to the narrow cobble-stoned street to order a coffee and cornetto at the local bar, where the staff are blessedly tolerant of our often mangled Italian and variety of accents. Not only is it another opportunity to practise the language, but it’s a welcome chance to get to know the students from the other class levels too.

Bagno Vignoni near Montepulciano in Italy. Photo / Il Sasso

We’re a melting pot of all ages, interests and countries. The youngest and oldest students tend to stay the longest, committing to many months of study to perfect their Italian, but most are people like me, taking a few weeks away from work to immerse ourselves in Italian culture. I count Finns, Germans, Swiss, Australians, and North and South Americans of all ages in this group. Some are rediscovering their Italian heritage and others, like me, are just ordinary italophiles.

Within a day or two, I’m recognising their friendly faces throughout the streets of Montepulciano, and it’s such a small town the locals are also soon familiar. It only takes a couple of days before the barista at my local bar knows my order (un macchiato, signora?), and I’m already exchanging a friendly “buongiorno” with everyone I meet.

Study abroad and commit to many months of study to perfect your skill. Photo / Il Sasso

There’s optional one-on-one tuition (for a fee) in the afternoons, but I prefer to explore, either by simply meandering through town, or taking a panino and a book for an al fresco picnic or stopping to eat or drink at one of the town’s many wine cellars, bars and restaurants, visiting a museum or hiring a bike to explore the countryside. There’s plenty of time to be on my own but no shortage of opportunities to be social too. The school offers optional, low-cost activities two or three times a week from a welcome sunset aperitivo for new students to country walks, cooking classes, or a visit to a local organic farm, all conducted in Italian.

Montepulciano has as many options for accommodation as there are budgets, from luxurious hotels to agriturismo, self-service apartments and hostels. I’ve chosen a homestay with half board because I couldn’t resist the idea of local home-cooking every night, and I hope to consolidate my morning lessons with conversation over dinner. I’m living in the heart of the old town, in an ancient but very comfortable house. From my eyrie at the top of the building, I can open the shutters wide to a view over rooftops or look down into the street below. Late at night when the tourists are gone, it’s as quiet and private as a convent.

Immerse yourself in different cultures by taking a class when travelling. Photo / Il Sasso

Unlike being part of a tour group, I’m completely independent. My accommodation, where I eat, and what I do outside of classes are all my own choice, but my decision to spend extended time in one place means I feel intensely connected. As well as a renewed love of the Italian language, culture, and cuisine, I’ve enjoyed meeting so many interesting people who share my love of Italy. Most of all, I’ve forged a permanent and unforgettable attachment to this tiny town in Tuscany.

Il Sasso language school is at Via di Gracciano nel Corso, 2, Montepulciano. Weekly group classes from €300. The school is closed for five weeks over Christmas and New Year.

ilsasso.com

There’s a course for that ...

Whether you’re after a sports, nature, arts or wellbeing-themed course, follow your interests and you can’t go wrong.

Yoga

If you’re keen to improve your yoga practice or simply like the idea of a mindful holiday, head to India for a yoga course. There are plentiful choices including daily weekly and month(s)-long courses with options for everyone from beginners to teachers-in-training, with locations all over the country. The venerated The Yoga Institute in Mumbai offers seven-day yoga health camps conducted in English or combine study and vacation at one of Himalaya Yoga Valley’s eight-day retreats in Goa – it’s a beach holiday that includes cultural immersion, yoga, and meditation. Try The Yoga Institute or Himalaya Yoga Valley.

Tango

If you’ve ever visited a milonga in Buenos Aires and admired the accomplished local dancers, an immersive course in tango may be exactly what you need. As well as intensive lessons, the courses at Mente Argentina offer a deeper understanding of the city’s culture, escorted visits to dance clubs (where you can test your new skills), and optional excursions in the city and further afield. The school can also assist with arranging accommodation from homestays to hostels, apartments, and hotels, with lots of options for solo travellers. Mente Argentina offer great run throughs.

Painting

A painting course in Provence. For anyone artistically inclined, it might be the ultimate form of travel. UK travel company Azenart’s plein-air painting holidays are led by accomplished tutors, but the focus is firmly on enjoyment with plenty of time to explore. Seven-day courses are held in multiple locations across France, Italy, Greece, Spain, and Portugal (and soon, India) and all materials are provided. As most of Azenart’s participants are solo travellers, all the accommodations are in single rooms, so there are no solo supplements. Opt for full board or choose to dine independently. Get arty with Azenart Creative Travel.

Surfing

Sure, you can get a surfing lesson just about anywhere with decent waves, but it takes consistent effort to really master the skill. That’s where an extended surf camp comes in. Kima Surf offers twice daily surf lessons, surf analysis and theory, board hire, daily yoga classes, fitness classes, social activities and excursions, and full daily board at four beach locations in Bali, and two in Sri Lanka.

Accommodation in both countries ranges from stylish dorm rooms to luxurious private rooms.

Sailing

Social media may be full of images of people in Greece swanning around on yachts, but if you’re interested in more than scenery and swimming, learning how to crew a yacht can be a fun way to take a permanent souvenir of your sailing holiday home with you. The Aegean Sailing School’s Competent Crew course is a five-day basic course for a maximum of five students that will prepare you to be a crew member on a yacht, with intermediate and advanced courses in skippering and yacht mastering also available.

