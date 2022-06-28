Piha Beach is one of comedian Justine Smith's favourite spots to get away from it all. Photo / Auckland Unlimited

Piha Beach is one of comedian Justine Smith's favourite spots to get away from it all. Photo / Auckland Unlimited

What are your favourite memories from childhood family holidays in New Zealand?

I was so lucky to be brought up in the South Island. My family were great caravan holidayers and I'm happy to say that my childhood summer holidays were filled with river swims, barbecues, and bush-bashing with my cousins. The days were just eat, swim, play, repeat. I remember consciously appreciating how much fun those times were. And a Crunchie bar and a milkshake from the dairy in Reefton was one dollar. One. Dollar. Heaven!

Where is your favourite off-the-beaten-track/secret spot in NZ to get away from it all?

Sitting on my favourite rock at the very end of North Piha beach when it's one of those beautiful, wild, grey west coast days. I lived out at Piha for years, and it's a spot I return to for a paddle and to take some deep breaths whenever I can. It's a quiet beach in winter and you can sing quite loudly and no one can overhear you. I hope.

If you were heading on a family getaway now, where would you go?

I would actually love to rent (or buy!) a caravan and for my husband and I to just mission off on adventures whenever we have a chance. The Far North is somewhere I would like to spend a bit of quality time in, it's so lush and foresty up there, I feel like I'm in Jurassic Park.

Justine Smith stars in the new season of Taskmaster NZ. Photo / Supplied

What's your dream NZ roadtrip ?

I don't know if this qualifies as a road trip, but if you see above, I'm very busy in my dream caravan. So I'm going to say that I'd love to do an overnight scenic train journey around the country. I love the idea of snuggling down in a cosy bed hurtling through the darkness and waking up somewhere new.

If you could choose one ultimate, luxury, dream holiday in NZ, where would you go?

I've been to Queenstown a few times with work, but usually only for one or two nights, so I'd love to go and stay at a swanky lakeside hotel there for a week or so. There are great bars and restaurants there, and the luge is so much fun. I also have family there now, so I could hang out with my two delightful ratbag nephews. I haven't seen snow for ages, being an Aucklander now, so that would be great too.

