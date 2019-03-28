DOC has teamed up with Leave No Trace New Zealand with a Kiwified code that inspired generations of Americans to be more responsible outdoors

Being a "Tidy Kiwi" might no longer be enough.

The Department of Conservation along with Leave No Trace New Zealand have launched a revamped campaign to educate the public on the seven principles for outdoor ethics.

In a video outlining the first of the seven principles, 'Plan Ahead', a tramper in a 'Wilderpeople-like' bush outfit is scolded for his lack of foresight by flock of flightless birds.

It's a bit weird, and features puppets. But there is no denying it could only be the product of New Zealand's great outdoors.

Filmed in the bush surrounding the Nelson Lakes and featuring versatile use of both flax and Te Reo, it is a distinctly New Zealand piece of messaging.

Leave No Trace New Zealand, Toitū te Whenua, would also appear to be as 'Kiwi as.'

But as an organization, its roots are in Colorado, USA.

Beginning pamphlet guide to 'outdoor ethics' the Leave No Trace was the brainchild of the US Forestry Services in the 1960s as a way to educate an increasing number of people about their impact outdoors.

Distilling the idea into a set of seven principles, it is hoped that their practice would offset the negative effects of ever more people wanting to visit the US 'great outdoors'.

Sixty years on, there are branches of LNT around the world.

Leave No Trace: The latest campaign is a product of New Zealand's Great outdoors. Photo / Supplied

"We are separate to LNT USA, but do follow the same guidelines and principles. After all, we are fighting for the same causes," says Ashlyn Oswalt, a board member of LNT New Zealand.

The voluntary organisation has been based out of Christchurch since 2009.

It was later adopted as one the Department of Conservation's care codes, but until recently has been indistinguishable from the messaging of other international chapters in 30 other countries.

"We created the videos to bring awareness to Leave No Trace and its principles specific to NZ," the organisation told The Herald Travel.

"New Zealand is an area that experiences a high number of tourists, especially in our natural areas, so we as a country need to be proactive about protecting it."

Recently the Leave No Trace devised a set of social media guidelines for the outdoors, when few people realised that one was needed.

Roys peak: The mountain new Wanaka has seen a 27% rise in visitors through social media. Photo / Reddit

At the centre of this is the use of social media to share places online.

"One of the biggest challenges park managers face worldwide is the power of social media to create new visitor destinations at short notice," said the DOC in a statement about the phenomenon in Wanaka.

Last year the Roys Peak viewpoint , near Wanaka, saw a 27% increase in visitors with more than 75,000 people drawn by pictures seen on social media.

"To tag or not to tag is an important consideration" says Oswalt, who is an advocate for the power of social media's ability to do good for the outdoors as well as harm.

The practice of geotagging - the publishing of GPS coordinates with pictures online - has become a surprisingly controversial one.

Iconic places such as Roys Peak or Mermaid Pools are in danger of being ruined through their popularity online. The latter having been closed this summer, due to weight of visitor traffic.

Leave No Trace New Zealand's adoption of the principles and making them their own is part of educating the public on the issues threatening the outdoors.

And the latest of these is to beauty spots being bogged down by photo hunters.

Kiwi makeover: DOC and Leave No Trace New Zealand have given the seven principles a rebrand. Photo / Supplied

Over the next six weeks Leave no Trace and The DoC will be releasing six more videos outlining the leave no trace principles.

The seven principles of Leave No Trace New Zealand Toitū te Whenua

1. Plan ahead and prepare

Plan ahead by considering your goals and those of your group. Know before you go – get local information, skills and gear you need to make your trip a success.



2. Travel and camp on durable ground

Some areas are more fragile than others. Choose to camp and travel on the most durable surface you can, the best ones are tracks, gravel, snow and most grasses. Impacts on fragile natural features caused by travel and camping can take many years to heal.

3. Dispose of waste properly

Pack it in, pack it out. As users of the outdoors we all have a responsibility to clean up after ourselves. Rubbish and toilet waste are unsightly and can introduce unwanted organisms into the environment. Lead by example – if you see rubbish, pick it up.

4. Leave what you find

People visit natural areas for many reasons; such as exploring nature's mysteries and surprises. When we leave natural objects and artifacts as we found them, we pass the gift of discovery on to those who follow. Many sites of spiritual and cultural significance to Māori are interwoven with the natural environment.

5. Minimise the effects of fire

Local regulations and conditions change depending on time of year and location. Lightweight stoves, fire pans and mounds mean campfires are no longer essential for cooking or comfort. Wildfires are often caused by carelessness and the natural appearance of many recreation sites has been damaged by campfires, visual scarring and stripping vegetation for firewood. Where fires are permitted, keep them small and make sure it's out by dousing with water and checking the ashes.

6. Respect wildlife and farm animals

Know when animals are particularly vulnerable, such as breeding times, and change your behaviour with them by observing from a distance. Avoid feeding animals either deliberately or accidentally by leaving food or rubbish lying around. Farming is a big part of New Zealand's culture and economy, know how to move through farms without disturbing farm animals.

7. Be considerate of others

We all go into the outdoors for different reasons, so we must share. Think about others, respect their activities and what they might be trying to get out of their recreational experience.