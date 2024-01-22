The American tourist was left fighting for his life after being struck by an e-bike in Sydney. Photo / Andrew Gook, Unsplash

The family of a US tourist recovering from a coma following a collision with an e-bike were further distraught to learn he had been issued a fine for obstructing the vehicle.

Rod Maroney required emergency brain surgery after being struck down by the electric vehicle on Sydney’s George Street in September last year.

The 64-year-old father of two had not seen the bike coming at the crossing with the light rail track. Despite being mowed down in an area where cyclists were not allowed, the tourist was posted an A$86 ($93) fine for “moving into [a] rider’s path”.

Wife Barbara spent the following weeks next to Maroney’s side while he was in a coma.

The family from Phoenix, Arizona said the incident turned their dream trip into a nightmare. So to discover a police notice posted to her Airbnb claiming Maloney was liable for a fine after obstructing the vehicle that ploughed him down and left him in a critical condition.

Barbara was able to get the notice overturned, with help from a local lawyer. However she was outraged to be served the fine while her husband was facing potentially life-changing injuries.

“Serving me while my husband was in the hospital in a coma was outrageous,” she told 9News last week.

“In the US, that would not be good service of process because my husband never lived at the Airbnb.

“If he really wanted to serve the citation, he should’ve gone to the hospital and dropped it in my husband’s unconscious lap, I guess.”

The city council’s website states that bikes are banned from using the pedestrianised zone of George Street, between Hunter and Bathurst Streets.

The light rail crossing on George Street in Sydney where the collision took place. Photo / Laura Cros, Unsplash

“E-bikes and bicycles are not allowed to be ridden on the footpath on George Street in front of the Queen Victoria Building and are prohibited in the light rail corridor,” Transport for NSW confirmed.

Barbara told local media the crash happened at the start of their “bucket list” trip.

There was little time for Maroney to react as they came to the QVB light rail stop.

“I will never forget seeing the collision, and seeing Rod flying through the air,” she said.

The rider was knocked to the ground but was not reported to have suffered severe injuries. The cyclist remained at the scene.

Her husband is still struggling with memory loss and bears the scars of emergency brain surgery.

Maroney has lost some vision and is unable to drive.

The family say they want local authorities to take action over the reckless use of e-bikes.

NSW Health does not keep statistics on e-bike injuries, but neighbouring Victoria has reported a 454 per cent increase in incidents connected to e-bikes since 2019, up 64 per cent on the previous year, according to numbers from the Victorian Injury Surveillance Unit.

Transport for NSW says that e-bike users must follow the same rules of the road as non-powered bicycles.

Powered e-bikes must be capped at 200W output, and must rely partially on pedal power. They must weigh no more than 50kg.

Fine for e-bikes ridden “negligently, furiously or recklessly” are up to A$514.