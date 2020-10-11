Simon Cowell 'recovering well' after breaking back in e-bike accident

Simon Cowell had to have surgery after falling from his e-bike in August. Photo / Getty Images

Simon Cowell is ahead of schedule in his recovery from back surgery.

The 61-year-old music mogul is making encouraging progress in his recovery from surgery, which followed him falling off his electric bike in August and breaking his back in several places.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: "He's doing really well and is recovering well and ahead of what was expected.

"He's doing over 10,000 steps a day as well as swimming to get his back strong and healed again. He no longer needs to wear a back brace all the time."

Last month, Cowell spent six hours in surgery and had a metal rod inserted in his back.

Despite this, Howie Mandel - his co-star on America's Got Talent - was previously enthusiastic about Simon's recovery.

The 64-year-old star shared: "He's had a six-hour operation and he is already on his feet, which is above and beyond expectation, so I am thrilled.

"I love the guy, I miss the guy, and my hearts and minds are with him and each and every moment."

Meanwhile, another source recently claimed that daily physio sessions, exercise and constant care from his girlfriend Lauren Silverman are helping Cowell to get back on track.

The insider explained: "Simon's having little or no visitors due to Covid, but he's doing 10,000 steps a day and swimming regularly. It's become an ongoing joke that Lauren has to run to keep up with him."

Amanda Holden, who stars alongside him on Britain's Got Talent, also admitted to being inspired by Cowell's upbeat attitude.

She said: "He's doing well. I keep in touch with Lauren every week. His will and determination to get himself better is inspiring."