Summer motorists bemoan seven week Nelson detour

The best summer holidays begin with a road trip, but few include a 210km detour.

Kiwis driving south from Picton and the Interislander to Nelson next month will be forced to take a two hour detour via St Arnaud.

The main highway between Nelson and Blenheim will close from 1 November for seven weeks for repairs to flood damage from August.

The works are currently due to be completed by Sunday, 18 December just ahead of the busy Christmas period.

Andrew James, Waka Kotahi System Manager Top of the South, says the work on the SH6 and SH63 would be made as quickly as possible, ahead of the busy Summer period.

"To keep everyone safe and finish the work as quickly as possible, we must close the road for seven weeks. We realise this is a substantial amount of time, but the route is currently vulnerable, and another serious weather event could seriously damage it and see it closed for months," he told 1 News.

"We must get this work done as quickly as possible."

News was met with bemusement from residents and holiday planners. Many said with the current state of the SH6 road, it took almost as long to detour via the lakes.

Commenting on the Road LERT info Facebook groups, many Kiwis didn't like the odds of the works being finished for Summer.

"Open just before Xmas, sure that will happen," wrote one travel planner.

"Well on the bright side, at least fuel is affordable," quipped another.

With few other options to get round the Mount Richmond Park and Marlborough Sounds, others said it would be a good news for Nelson Airport.

"Time for Sounds Air or some enterprising helicopter outfit to run a bit of a taxi service from Rai Valley to Nelson for a few weeks?"