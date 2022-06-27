Stay the night on Parton's tour bus at Dollywood

Country icon Dolly Parton chats with Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking about her first new Christmas album in 30 years. Video / Newstalk ZB

Country icon Dolly Parton chats with Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking about her first new Christmas album in 30 years. Video / Newstalk ZB

Country fans vising Dolly Parton's Tennessee theme park can now stay the night - just Two Doors Down - in her legendary 1986 tour bus.

The musician spent 15 years touring on this famous roadster, penning many of her best known hits from the Tennessee Homesick Blues and finishing the script of what would be her Broadway hit - 9 to 5 the Musical.

Now fans can stay after hours in the gold and silver Prevost coach. The tour bus's days of roaming are over and it now takes - decidedly static - pride of place next to the Parton DreamMore Resort Spa.

The wagon is kitted out with plenty of original fittings when it was Dolly's chariot of choice. You'll find a full-sized bathtub, refrigerator and wig closet - blonde bombshell hairpieces included.

The murals and decorations on the inside of the bus, too are originals. They take pride of place in the old motorcoach Dolly once called her "favourite home".

I sure do miss my tour bus, but it’ll be a great place to stay for our guests. There are memories in every nook and cranny; Suite 1986 is as close as you can get to living out my touring days! #DollyComesHome pic.twitter.com/QCCsELpPR1 — Dollywood Parks & Resorts (@Dollywood) June 24, 2022

The coach accompanied the singer over 580000km of country roads, driven by Parton's long-time chauffeur Tim Dunlap. Making stops across North America, the bus has seen it all. However the miles most covered has between the Nashville Grand Ole Opry and the ranch in Pigeon Forge where Dolly grew up, the current site of Dollywood.

Dollywood was opened as a camp country theme park with plenty of kitsch hickory charm. However a stay in the tour bus will set back patrons $16,000 for a two-night experience, with admission to the spa next door.

While the resort says a portion of this will go towards the Dollywood Foundation, it is a steep ask. For that county ransom visitors will be given momentos of their stay at the 1986 bus to remember their glimpse behind the scenes at Dollywood and the view from the road.

dollywood.com