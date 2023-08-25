Stay at the Sal Salis Ningaloo Reef Safari Camp in Western Australia. Photo / Supplied

Carson Bluck enjoys a digital detox at the ultra-swish Sal Salis Ningaloo Reef Safari Camp in Western Australia.

Location: One hour drive from Exmouth / 1.5-hour drive from Learmouth Airport.

Style: All-inclusive luxury eco-glamping.

Perfect for: An escape from city life and technology.

First impressions: An hour-long drive from Exmouth township, through the vast emptiness of Cape Range National Park, ends at South Mandu Mandu parking lot. After watching the bars on my phone drop away one by one and jumping in the golf cart that serves the main lodge, guests are greeted by a pristine natural environment and 15 wilderness tents stealthily resting amid the sand and shrubs.

Rooms: The tents’ exteriors blend perfectly with the surrounding landscape, without neglecting any of the comforts of a luxury hotel. The “rooms” of Sals Salis are the very definition of glamping: walk into the tent and you are greeted by a king-sized bed, his and hers robes and one of the most comfortable beds you could ever sleep on.

The tents at Sal Salis Ningaloo Reef Safari Camp blend perfectly with the surrounding landscape. Photo / Supplied

Bathroom: So, there is one thing that might freak some people out, but it’s all in the name of being environmentally friendly. The toilet is a compost toilet. I know what you’re thinking: “AHHH!!” but in all honesty, it’s quite a nice experience sitting there listening to the waves and thinking about life. The rest of the bathroom is really nice with a rain shower and complimentary native herb soaps and organic shampoos.

Food & drink: Food and drink is where Sal Salis shines. Taking place in the main lodge; the centre of camp life. Raised above the sand it provides views over both Ningaloo and the Indian Ocean. Find delicious and locally sourced food, a generous self-serve bar and impeccable service from one of the eco-lodge’s amazing staff.

All meals are shared with your fellow guests and are served at the lodge or on the deck. In the morning you can treat yourself to a hot breakfast which is accompanied by fresh fruit, cereal and a selection of bread or pastries with condiments, followed by lunch later in the day. Dinner is the real foodie highlight. Each night you will enjoy a three-course meal, carefully created and brought to the table out of a remarkably simple camp kitchen.

Facilities / what’s in the neighbourhood: Back to basics. There is no internet and no cell service so be prepared for a digital detox. But with the wide range of activities offered at Sal Salis, you won’t even need to look at your phone. Dive into exciting whale shark adventures, paddle away in kayaks and set off on a scenic hike. You literally have the Cape Range National Park at the front door and the Ningaloo reef at the back door.

The Sal Salis Ningaloo Reef Safari Camp features one of the most comfortable beds you could ever sleep on. Photo / Supplied

Family-friendly: Sal Salis welcomes children aged 10 years and over.

Accessibility: Sal Salis is in a remote location with strict environmental policies put in place to help reduce the impact on the local national park. This does mean activities or accessing some areas of Sal Salis may mean walking on uneven surfaces and tricky terrain, and consequently, people with mobility restrictions may not be able to experience all the facilities and activities. A solar-powered golf buggy does provide you and your luggage transport from the closest car park.

Sustainability: The eco-lodge works hard with the Cape Range National Park to make the experience as eco-friendly as possible without losing its 5-star aesthetic. Down to its construction, the camp emerges as a testament to eco-conscious architecture. Each “room” and the main lodge is crafted above the ground, leaving the local flora and fauna untouched. The boardwalks play their part in preventing soil erosion with guests being reminded to keep to the designated footpaths while walking around camp.

Nearly all of the camp’s electricity is produced by solar panels. This deliberate choice not only guarantees an eco-friendly energy supply, it also safeguards the serene ambiance of this untouched region.

Every detail has been considered to ensure that the camp remains an organic extension of its backdrop. The earthy tones that envelop the tents and the lodge artfully merge with the hues of the landscape and untamed wilderness.

Contact: salsalis.com.au