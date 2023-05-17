Taiwan’s Aircraft Flight Operation Regulations ban people from going into the cockpit unless they are authorised personnel or flight dispatchers of the operator. Photo / 123rf

Taiwan’s Aircraft Flight Operation Regulations ban people from going into the cockpit unless they are authorised personnel or flight dispatchers of the operator. Photo / 123rf

A pilot and airline founder could face a significant fine for letting an Australian YouTube influencer into the cockpit during a flight.

Aviation influencer Sam Chui was thrilled to fly first-class on Starlux Airlines’ inaugural flight from Taipei to Los Angeles at the end of April.

The influencer, who has more than three million subscribers on Youtube, was one of many media on board the flight and shared several photos of his experience on Facebook and Twitter.

However, one photo, in particular, caught the attention of aviation authorities.

“Not every day the chairman of an airline flies his passengers personally,” wrote Chui in a Facebook post, which included a photo of Chui in the cockpit with Kuo-wei.

As fun as the experience may have been, Chui’s visit to the cockpit violates Article 194 of Taiwan’s Aircraft Flight Operation Regulations.

The regulation states: “No person may be admitted into the flight crew compartment of an aircraft except for the authorised personnel and flight dispatchers of the operator.”

The event was brought to the attention of Taiwan’s Civil Aeronautics Administration and the director-general Lin Kuo-shian reportedly demanded an explanation from Starlux’s director of flight operations.

If Kuo-wei is found guilty of violating the regulations, Simple Flying states he could be forced to pay a fine of around NT$60,000 ($3120).

Given the safety risk presented by having civilians in the cockpit, it makes sense access is strictly regulated. Passengers attempting to access the cockpit has led to aircraft making emergency landings and passengers being restrained by fellow fliers.

Despite the rule-breaking, Chui’s Facebook post received more than 140 comments and nearly 9000 reactions, the majority of which were positive.

“Absolutely amazing,” wrote one person. “Can’t wait for the video of this flight,” another added.

This isn’t the first time Chui has gotten into the cockpit for a special flight.

In January 2023, the Dubai-based vlogger shared a video taken from the cockpit of an Air New Zealand a320 flight from Auckland to Queenstown.

The video, titled Short Runway and Crazy Wind – New Zealand’s Most Challenging Flight, has been viewed more than 830,000 times.