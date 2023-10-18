The easyJet flight was cancelled after the passenger's act was revealed. Photo / @kittystreekx, X

A flight descended into chaos after a passenger defecated on the floor of the aircraft, disgusting fellow fliers and forcing the flight to be cancelled.

Footage has emerged from an easyJet flight moments after a passenger relieved himself.

Flight EZY8054 was in Tenerife, Spain on Sunday night and was meant to fly to London Gatwick. However, the incident forced the flight to be cancelled and rescheduled, the Sun reported.

It has not been revealed why the passenger chose to relieve themselves on the floor of the aircraft toilet instead of in the toilet. In an official statement, easyJet tactfully stated the flight had been cancelled due to the need for “additional cleaning’.

“easyJet can confirm that flight EZY8054 from Tenerife to London Gatwick yesterday evening was delayed overnight due to the aircraft requiring additional cleaning,” said a spokesperson for the airline.

Unfortunately for holidaymakers, the flight had already been delayed several hours. After the passenger’s toilet-related incident, it was cancelled for the day.

Real good of @easyJet to delay the flight 3.5 hours with 0 communication then decide to cancel it altogether because someone took a shit on the toilet floor🤯 quite literally couldn’t make this shit up🥲 #easyjet pic.twitter.com/E9lpCA4rew — kitty florence lucia (@kittystreekx) October 16, 2023

Reports claim passengers were initially transferred to a smaller aircraft and since it could take fewer people, some were offered £500 vouchers to take a later flight.

When no one accepted the offer, the flight was abandoned entirely.

The captain was filmed by another passenger, telling people the flight had been rescheduled and would depart on Monday to Gatwick.

Customers took to social media to complain about the chaotic course of events.

“Quite literally couldn’t make this s*** up,” one person wrote online, adding: “Real good of easyJet to delay the flight 3.5 hours with 0 communication then decide to cancel it altogether because someone took a s*** on the toilet floor.”

Another suggested cancelling the flight was an overreaction.

“So we’ve been given the excuse of a toilet being defecated in for the reason for a CANCELLED flight?!” they wrote.

In a statement, easyJet apologised to disrupted customers and said that, while the event was outside of their control, they were doing all they could to support customers’ wellbeing and safety.

“We did all possible to minimise the impact of the disruption for our customers, providing hotel accommodation and meals and the flight is due to depart this afternoon.