Dr Kate of Mt Hutt Rescue breaks down the essentials you'll need for a successful day on the slopes. Photo / Supplied

Dr Kate of Mt Hutt Rescue breaks down the essentials you'll need for a successful day on the slopes. Photo / Supplied

When taking to the slopes on TVNZ’s Mt Hutt Rescue, Dr Kate and her dog Boots are often on the go – urging safety amongst mountain-goers and looking after those who have found themselves injured.

The slopes at Mt Hutt opened a couple of weeks ago and, though the snow has been a bit thin on the ground, keen skiers and snowboarders have been racing down the fields.

Dr Kate reports that, though she loves the excitement, she’d like to see skiers and snowboarders ease into the winter season and come up the mountain properly prepared. The ski patroller provides some guidance for those looking to travel up the mountain this winter, with pointers on the key things you need to know in order to have a successful and safe day on the slopes.

Dr Kate and Boots on patrol at the Mt Hutt ski fields. Photo / Supplied

Clothing

Firstly, Dr Kate highlights the necessity of choosing appropriate clothing for the unpredictable conditions on the mountain.

She says it’s key to pick “warm, weather-resistant clothes, in layers, such as wool or synthetics and water-resistant shells, rather than cotton. Leave your cotton at home because it just gets wet and cold!”

The patroller also highlights that bright and bold clothing is also a safer option on the mountain.

“[It’s] a part of the snow safety code, being visible. Being able to be seen out there on the mountain, I don’t know why they even make white ski suits, but we do see a lot of them out there. I would recommend bright colours – I love bright colours!”

Safety equipment

Dr Kate says that key safety equipment, includes “your helmet, ski goggles, wrist guards, tailbone protection for snowboarders, gloves and warm socks.”

She also suggests packing some extra footwear for when your time on the slopes is over, for a bit more comfort, as well as more steadiness in the slippery car park.

“I’d recommend comfortable footwear for changing into after your session ... also, if you do get injured, you’ve got something comfortable other than a snow boot.”

She highlights some neccessary precautions travellers should take on their journeys to and from the fields.

“[Bring] chains for your vehicle. As road patroller Mikey says, ‘You don’t go to the beach without sunscreen so please don’t come to the ski fields without chains.’”

In terms of more personal gear, Dr Kate recommends bringing any regular medications, a copy of your health history (she suggests writing this down on a small card to keep in your wallet) and contact details for the next of kin.

She also highlights that sticking to some kind of buddy system can be handy.

“Bring a friend! We know that things don’t always pan out as planned on the ski hill so sometimes you can’t always drive your car down, so having your companion can often be a really great way of getting off the mountain.”

Ski patroller Skye looks after a patient on the Mt Hutt ski fields. Photo / Supplied

Things to leave at home

Dr Kate encourages people to ensure that they don’t come to the mountain if they aren’t 100 per cent ready to hit the slopes.

“Please, if you’re feeling unwell, for any reason, cough, cold, headache, or if you’ve already got an injury, please don’t travel to the ski fields, because we are isolated and we do have limited facilities.”

In terms of equipment, she urges people to leave their headphones at home.

“We see so many people on the ski hill wearing headphones and it really reduces situational awareness. It makes the skier and people around them much more vulnerable to accidents, so please don’t ski with headphones.”

Similarly, to make sure you maintain focus and awareness on the slopes, Dr Kate says it’s best to skip the drinks at midday.

“Maybe leave the alcohol to Après. Rather than having a drink at lunchtime and going back out, I think it’s really important to leave the alcohol until your ski session is done.”

Pocket essentials

In terms of the smaller essentials, Dr Kate says you can’t forget the basic skin protectors.

“[Bring] lip balm and sunscreen, you are really exposed to UV radiation – we’re up high and the UV reflects off of the snow.”

She says that, as a smaller comfort, tissues can also be a helpful addition to your mountain haul, as well as a card for making payments (Mt Hutt is totally cashless). She highlights that these few additions make a difference and mean you can relax into your session.

“Simple things can make your day out a lot better.”

Opening day saw keen skiers and snowboarders take to the slopes – Dr Kate advises keeping mountain runs nice and steady to start. Photo / Nicole Hawke

How to ease into the season

Dr Kate advises taking your first few runs nice and steady. She makes this a key part of her own beginning-of-season practice.

“The older I get, the more I really appreciate warming up so taking those first couple of runs really slowly, really steadily, and doing an easy run to warm your body up into it. And get the feeling of your edges, practice your technique rather than heading to the top of the hill.”

She highlights that this slow and careful approach is key as the slopes are opening.

“We did see a lot of it last week, your body is de-conditioned from skiing! It is a physical exertion sport and you do become de-conditioned out of season. We had lots of people coming in with muscle cramps and muscle aches and shin aches, ankle aches, just while getting back into the swing of things.”

Ski Club: Vote for New Zealand’s Best ski field 2023