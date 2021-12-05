'Silent airports' cut boarding calls to become less stressful

It may have been a few months (if not years) since you walked through a crowded airport but just imagine you're standing in the check-in queue, on your way to a flight.
Except, instead of the beeping machines, ringing phones, yelling children and flight announcements, there was silence. As if someone had muted the zoom call of life so there was nothing but blissful quiet.
That's the vision of many airports that have declared themselves 'silent airports' in an attempt to make flying a stress-free experience.
What is a 'silent airport'?
To make travel less stressful, airports have reduced background noise by cutting all loudspeaker announcements apart for emergencies.
While this makes for a peaceful, serene experience for passengers, it also means you won't receive a final boarding call, unless, in some cases, you're at the gate.
If you aren't vigilant, you could miss your flight, like Patrick Bury.
In 2015, Bury got through Bristol airport security 90 minutes early but missed his Ryanair flight to Dublin after waiting for a boarding call that never came. According to Wales Air Forum, Bury was 'outraged' by the confusing experience.
Other passengers have shared more light-hearted responses to these silent policies.
One user described the Dubai International Airport as "amazingly quiet" but added that passengers needed to be wary of boarding times.
The benefit isn't just for passengers either, as one user said to Helsinki Airport's move to silence was a win for staff too.
Silent Airports around the world
•Amsterdam Schiphol, the Netherlands
•Barcelona El Prat Airport, Spain
•Bristol Airport, UK
•Cape Town International Airport, South Africa
•Delhi Airport, India
•Dubai International Airport
•Cancún International Airport, Mexico
•Chennai Airport, India
•Eindhoven Airport, Germany
•Helsinki Airport, Finland
•Kempegowda International Airport, Bangalore, India
•London City Airport, UK
•Mumbai Airport, India
•OR Tambo International airport, South Africa
•Punta Cana International Airport, Dominican Republic
•Singapore Changi Airport
•Venice Marco Polo Airport, Italy