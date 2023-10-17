Seville is introducing new laws designed to target the unruly behaviour of people having bachelor and bachelorette parties. Photo / Unsplash

Seville is introducing new laws designed to target the unruly behaviour of people having bachelor and bachelorette parties. Photo / Unsplash

A popular tourist city in Spain is introducing new laws allowing local law enforcement to stop visitors from performing certain acts or wearing certain clothing.

The Spanish city of Seville has long been a favoured destination for tourists, especially those from the UK, who want a holiday with warm weather and a relaxed atmosphere.

These qualities have also made it a popular place to celebrate a stag or bachelorette party. However, the city has had enough of the chaos these groups typically cause and has implemented new laws that target them specifically.

New laws now prohibit people from engaging in “obscene acts” such as walking around in public in one’s underwear and allow local law enforcement to hand out strict punishments.

Seville’s mayor, Jose Luis Sanz, told the Times it was not okay for bridal parties to disturb local residents and others in the main city.

“Anyone can celebrate their bachelor party in Seville. What we don’t view favourably are groups of people dressed as whatever, with brass bands behind them, disturbing the many residents of Seville—especially in areas of the historic centre—who also have the right to enjoy their city.”

In particular, people will not be allowed to wear items of clothing “that may violate the moral or sexual integrity of another person” or commit acts of “obscene exhibitionism”.

The misbehaving groups in question are rarely Spaniards or the neighbouring French, but Brits, who take advantage of the cheap flights and cheap alcohol in Spain.

These trips typically involve full or partial nudity, outfits with obscene messaging, heavy drinking and other rowdy antics, all performed in public.

Sanz has not announced when the bans will be implemented and whether there will be fines involved.

Seville isn’t the only place to put its foot down regarding these groups. Last year, Malaga introduced fines for walking in public in one’s underwear and carrying around inflatable dolls, which could see someone forced to pay up to $1345.

Amsterdam has also been vocal about its dislike of bachelor parties due to the disruption they cause. This year, the country released a curt message aimed towards British men, which said: “Don’t come.”

Elsewhere in Spain, tourists in Costa del Sol cannot use megaphones or consume alcohol in the streets, following bans designed to curb rowdy bachelor groups.